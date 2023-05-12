Truliant Federal Credit Union said Friday it has selected the site for its first branch in Davidson County at 140 Lowes Blvd. in Lexington.
The branch is scheduled to open in October. It will be Truliant's 37th branch overall and 17th in the Triad.
Since 2021, Truliant has opened new Triad branches in Graham and High Point.
