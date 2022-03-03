Truliant plans to hire more than 100 employees, more than half in Triad

Truliant Federal Credit Union is expanding its workforce again, this time with a pledge to hire more than 100 employees during 2022.

The Winston-Salem credit union said Thursday the additional workers are needed foremost in its technology and products and services areas. which include mortgage lending, insurance, indirect auto lending and business lending.

The plan is to fill the jobs with employees who work primarily in the office, primarily from home or a combination of the two.

Full-time and hybrid office employees were permitted to return to corporate operations on Monday.

Truliant spokesman Heath Combs said about half of the jobs are projected to be based in the Triad.

"But, when you factor in flex jobs, potentially it could be many more since those jobs could be located throughout our footprint," Combs said.

When the hiring is completed, Truliant will have about 920 employees, including about 720 in the Triad.

Todd Hall, the credit union's president and chief executive, said the timing of the hiring comes from "unlocking the vast potential of new technology requires a greater investment in people."