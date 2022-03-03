Truliant plans to hire more than 100 employees, more than half in Triad

Truliant Federal Credit Union is expanding its workforce again, this time with a pledge to hire more than 100 employees during 2022.
The Winston-Salem credit union said Thursday the additional workers are needed foremost in its technology and products and services areas. which include mortgage lending, insurance, indirect auto lending and business lending.
The plan is to fill the jobs with employees who work primarily in the office, primarily from home or a combination of the two.
Full-time and hybrid office employees were permitted to return to corporate operations on Monday.
Truliant spokesman Heath Combs said about half of the jobs are projected to be based in the Triad.
"But, when you factor in flex jobs, potentially it could be many more since those jobs could be located throughout our footprint," Combs said.
When the hiring is completed, Truliant will have about 920 employees, including about 720 in the Triad.
Todd Hall, the credit union's president and chief executive, said the timing of the hiring comes from "unlocking the vast potential of new technology requires a greater investment in people."
“Since 2016, we have grown from 200,000 to more than 280,000 members because we have added more services."
Truliant's hiring needs span beyond Thursday's announcement.
It is also adding jobs in its facilities and innovation areas, as well its call center. Truliant’s mortgage services areas and its recently launched Insurance Services division are hiring agents.
Truliant said it "is committed to diversity, inclusion and equity in its hiring practices, with a goal of hiring that is representative of its membership."
That includes trying to fill bilingual preferred or required job positions.
More than 50% of Truliant’s current workforce lives in low-income designated areas, "reflecting the credit union’s desire to hire from the communities it serves."
“We are supporting our employee growth internally by adding training positions to protect our award-winning culture and the professional development of our employees to set them up for long-term career success,” Hall said.
For a full list of current job openings, go to www.truliant.org/careers.
Truliant provided a limited update on its Hanes Mall facility, saying it is on schedule to open in the fall.
Truliant spent $8 million to buy the 154,000-square-foot Macy’s store on June 19, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing. The overall property consists of about 10 acres and 712 parking spaces.
“We chose to invest in this space as a way to more quickly and economically address our expansion needs,” Hall said.
Truliant estimates more than 550 employees could be based in the mall, but cautioned it could take eight to 10 years to reach that goal.
