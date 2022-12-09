Truliant surpasses $4 billion in total assets. Credit union now has 300,000 members.

The 2014 decision by Truliant Federal Credit Union to rapidly expand into the Charlotte banking market has boosted the financial institution past two significant milestones.

Truliant, based in Winston-Salem, surpassed both 300,000 members and $4 billion in total assets during November.

To put those accomplishments into perspective, Truliant, which was founded in 1952, took nearly 40 years to reach 100,000 members and until 2005 to exceed $1 billion on total assets.

Since 2016, Truliant has added more than 100,000 members, primarily in the Charlotte market where it has opened 12 branches since March 2015.

Truliant has 35 branch locations in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. That includes three in Winston-Salem, one each in Clemmons and Kernersville, and 17 altogether in the Triad.

In terms of total assets, Truliant is the 98th largest credit union, according to the Credit Union National Association.

Todd Hall, Truliant's president and chief executive, said in a statement that reaching both milestones "represents the success of multiple generations of employees, and our members’ continued loyalty and trust in the services that we provide."

The milestones follow the start of a regional branch expansion in Upstate South Carolina, as well as an increased focus on ancillary services in areas that include mortgage and insurance.

Truliant recently launched a South Carolina expansion initiative with the opening of an operational hub in downtown Greenville and a second branch in the city in November. There also are plans to open a branch in Easley and Greer, S.C., in 2023.

In March, Truliant announced plans to hire more than 100 employees during 2022, foremost in its technology and products and services areas, which include mortgage lending, insurance, indirect auto lending and business lending.

Truliant spokesman Heath Combs said about half of the jobs were projected to be based in the Triad, with some working from home or an office-home hybrid schedule.

When the hiring is completed, Truliant will have about 920 employees, including about 720 in the Triad.

In June 2020, Truliant spent $8 million to buy the 154,000-square-foot Macy’s store, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing. The overall property consists of about 10 acres and 712 parking spaces.

The plan is to begin operations in the facility in 2023. Hall has said the initial workforce would be around 200.

“We chose to invest in this space as a way to more quickly and economically address our expansion needs,” Hall said.

“As we’ve grown, so has our commitment to bring the finest technology, in-person guidance and development of important relationships with local organizations that help Truliant fulfill the credit union philosophy of people helping people."

Truliant estimates more than 550 employees could be based in the mall, but cautioned it could take eight to 10 years to reach that goal.

Competition with banks

There has been, historically, a natural tension between banks and credit unions.

Banks’ business model features a major focus on returning profits to shareholders through higher dividends, share repurchases and making deals, primarily into new markets.

Credit unions promote that their nonprofit status allows them to provide lower interest on auto loans and higher certificate of deposit rates.

The common refrain among bankers and their advocates is that some credit unions have been allowed to grow well beyond their core mission of serving an individual corporation or a specific community/region.

Credit unions counter that nationally they only hold about $1.1 trillion in total assets — less than the individual asset counts for the four largest banks (JP Morgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Wells Fargo & Co., and Citigroup).

Federal regulatory changes since the late 1990s allowed credit unions to expand beyond member companies.

Truliant has more than 1,200 member companies. Also eligible for membership are residents of 24 N.C. counties that include Alamance, Alleghany, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin.

Lobbying groups for banks complain that credit unions don’t pay corporate taxes and are not subject to “burdensome” state and federal regulations.

The N.C. Bankers Association recommends that credit unions “convert to a taxpaying savings institution or bank should they outgrow their charters and wish to place a greater focus on business lending.”

Truliant counters by saying credit unions do not pay federal income taxes on profit because a credit union does not make profit. Its income goes back to its membership.

Truliant pays property, payroll and most sales taxes, and members pay taxes on dividends.