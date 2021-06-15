 Skip to main content
Truliant updates employees’ return-to-work plans
Truliant Federal Credit Union said Tuesday it is offering full-time and flexible work-from-home options for employees when its corporate office reopens in September.

About 300 of the credit union’s more than 700 employees have been working from home. Employees will return to the corporate office in phases.

Truliant has implemented a hybrid work-from-home program that allows eligible positions to work from home five days a week or have blended remote work options.

The credit union said the options “are being offered to increase employee satisfaction, enhance work/life balance, boost productivity and attract and retain talent.”

Some departments, including accounting, finance and project management, will continue to work primarily from home. Other teams will be based at the credit union’s headquarters because of equipment, platform access and other considerations needed to deliver high service levels.

New employees will have an in-person two-week orientation at Truliant Academy at the former Office Depot location off Hanes Mall Boulevard. Truliant will provide training and workshops about how to manage work remotely.

