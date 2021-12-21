Truth Broadcasting makes deal to buy WSJS; no plans to change all-sports format

WSJS 600-AM is in the process of returning to local ownership with Truth Broadcasting Co. agreeing to spend $625,000 to buy the 89-year-old station from Curtis Media Group.
Michael Carbone, Truth's chief operating officer, said Tuesday that getting Federal Communications Commission permission for the deal could take until March or April with the COVID-19 pandemic slowing the agency's transaction reviews.
Upon completion of the transaction, Carbone said, Truth plans to continue with the all-sports programing that WSJS launched in August 2017.
"We have offered to purchase (the station) and put money down," Carbone said.
"It's very early in the process. We have to wait for the FCC to do several legal maneuvers."
RadioInsight.com reported that "a time brokerage agreement will take effect when Truth closes on November’s transfer of 1510 WEAL in Greensboro to Stuart Epperson Jr.'s non-commercial arm Delmarva Educational Association for $100,000.
WSJS would join Truth's portfolio of WTRU 830-AM in Kernersville, WPET 950-AM in Greensboro, WPOL 1340-AM in Winston-Salem and WKEW 1400-AM in Greensboro. Epperson also owns WBRF 98.1-FM, a classic country-music station based in Galax, Va.
Carbone said that 103.1-FM and other low-power FM translator stations that make up the Triad Sports Hub are part of a separate but linked purchase.
Curtis Media, based in Raleigh, could not be immediately reached for comment about the pending sale. The company bought WSJS in 2007 when it had an all-news format.
WSJS' studio and office have been in Kernersville since June 2016.
The station began in Winston-Salem as a collaboration between radio engineer and entrepreneur Douglas Lee and local newspaper publisher Owen Moon, taking its call letters from “Winston-Salem Journal/Sentinel,” since Moon published both the Journal and the Sentinel, the afternoon newspaper.
It first signed on April 17, 1930, and carried live coverage of the Easter Sunrise Service in Old Salem that first weekend. It is thought to be one of the longest-running programs in radio history.
"We're happy to be acquiring a heritage radio station for our stable," said Carbone, who worked for 10 years at WSJS before joining Truth.
"We're certainly aware of what the station has meant to the local community.
Carbone said the deal "came a little more speedily than we would have expected, so I haven't had a real chance to go over the metrics."
"I would imagine there's not going to be very much changing in programming at all, at least for the foreseeable future."
Carbone said Truth Broadcasting's strategy is to employ local and regional voices when it makes sense.
The only local sports host is Josh Graham with the 3 to 6 p.m. shift. Graham began working at WSJS in July 2018.
Carbone considers as local and regional programming the "Packer and Durham" show that is a simulcast from the ACC Network's 7 to 10 a.m. weekday broadcast, and Curtis Media's "The Adam Gold Show" from noon to 3 p.m. weekdays
"We really believe in the local market, having local content with local people," Carbone said. "We will look to make WSJS better when we add it to our stable."
Carbone said the timing for the transaction was right primarily because Curtis Media "was desirous of selling it more than anything."
Don Curtis, chairman and chief executive of Curtis Media, "has never tried to sell it before," Carbone said. "It could be that Don is ready to sunset some of his assets in this market."
Richard Craver: 6 stories that defined 2021
COVID-19 and politics, whether local, state or national, spilled over from 2020 to saturate much of how 2021 has been defined.
The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump led to an intriguing split vote of North Carolina's two Republican U.S. senators on whether to convict.
The arrival of the one-year anniversary of the pandemic proved to stir an array of emotions as local residents tried to process everything that’s happened by mid-March 2020 ... and continues to date.
The socioeconomic spillover from COVID-19 persuaded two Winston-Salem nondenominational churches to chose transformation over construction for their new worship centers.
Politics seeped into how high school sports are overseen with a Republican-sponsored bill that threatened the existence of the N.C. High School Athletic Association. The spark behind House Bill 91 appears to have been a slow burn of nearly two years between a GOP senator and NCHSAA leaders.
An often overlooked factor in the worker-shortage discussion is that the pandemic has led more North Carolinians to retire early, or to finally follow through on delayed retirement plans dating back potentially to the Great Recession.
Finally, Truist Financial Corp. Kelly King retired as chief executive by reflecting on a career — and life — path that represented his Christian faith, a hard-driven work ethic, a belief in giving back and discovering and acting on a purpose forged during a spiritual awakening.
Those are major reasons why King, who could spend his retirement days anywhere, is coming back to Winston-Salem. There’s some unfinished business to accomplish here.
The decision on whether to convict a twice-impeached former President Donald Trump split North Carolina's two U.S. senators.
The one year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic stirred an array of emotions as people tried to process everything that happened over the pa…
Mindful of the need to be faithful stewards of offerings and donations, two Winston-Salem nondenominational churches chose transformation over…
Legislative effort to dissolve N.C. High School Athletic Association has been brewing for nearly two years
The Republican-sponsored bill that threatened the existence of the N.C. High School Athletic Association seemed to come from way beyond left field.
An often overlooked factor in the worker-shortage discussion, one with significant socioeconomic implications, could be that the pandemic has …
When Kelly King began working for BB&T Corp. in 1972, his career aspiration was working as a branch manager near his eastern North Carolin…
336-727-7376