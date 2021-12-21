Truth Broadcasting makes deal to buy WSJS; no plans to change all-sports format

"I would imagine there's not going to be very much changing in programming at all, at least for the foreseeable future."

Carbone said Truth Broadcasting's strategy is to employ local and regional voices when it makes sense.

The only local sports host is Josh Graham with the 3 to 6 p.m. shift. Graham began working at WSJS in July 2018.

Carbone considers as local and regional programming the "Packer and Durham" show that is a simulcast from the ACC Network's 7 to 10 a.m. weekday broadcast, and Curtis Media's "The Adam Gold Show" from noon to 3 p.m. weekdays

"We really believe in the local market, having local content with local people," Carbone said. "We will look to make WSJS better when we add it to our stable."

Carbone said the timing for the transaction was right primarily because Curtis Media "was desirous of selling it more than anything."

Don Curtis, chairman and chief executive of Curtis Media, "has never tried to sell it before," Carbone said. "It could be that Don is ready to sunset some of his assets in this market."

