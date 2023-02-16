Tuesday Morning stores in Winston-Salem, Boone and Greensboro are on the closing list, a ripple effect from the struggling retailer filing for federal Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Court protection Wednesday.
Affected stores are: Whitaker Square shopping center location at 1947 N. Peace Haven Road in Winston-Salem; Battleground Plaza at 3726 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro; and 774 E. King St. in Boone.
Not on the closing list is the store at 3394 S Church St. in Burlington.
The off-price seller of home goods and décor did not indicate when the stores would close, citing on individual store links that "this location is closing soon."
Store-closing specials already are available.
The retailer recently closed its 1312 Bridford Parkway location in Greensboro.
Altogether, the retailer has 17 N.C. locations on the closing list: four in Raleigh; three in Charlotte; and one each in Apex, Durham, Gastonia, Greenville, Matthews, Morehead City and Nags Head.
Tuesday Morning said in a news release that it is "pursuing a financial and operational reorganization to enable the company to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner."
Invictus Global Management LLC has agreed to provide $51.5 million of debtor-in-possession financing to support ongoing operations during the proceedings. The financing is subject to approval of the Bankruptcy Court.
The retailer defined stores on the closing list as "in low-traffic regions, while allocating the proper resources to remaining stores in high-traffic regions."
"The company believes this targeted approach to winding down unprofitable and underperforming stores will position Tuesday Morning to emerge from bankruptcy with a profitable, cash-generating store fleet that serves its most engaged and loyal customers."
Tuesday Morning is not alone among national retailers closing Triad retail stores.
On Feb. 9, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said its stores in the Triad will be down to just Winston-Salem and Greensboro after the struggling retailer disclosed plans to exit its Burlington store at 1463 University Drive.
Remaining locations are at 1020 Hanes Mall Blvd. in Winston-Salem and 1618 Highwoods Blvd. in Greensboro.
The chain’s overall North Carolina presence will shrink from 18 to 14 with plans to close a store in Gastonia, Greenville and Raleigh.
Bed Bath & Beyond said in a Feb. 7 regulatory filing that its closing list was expanding by another 150 to reach more than 400.
It described those on the closing list as “additional lower-producing stores.” The retailer previously announced plans to shutter about 200 Bed Bath & Beyond-branded stores and all 50 standalone Harmon stores that are mostly in the Northeast.
Bed Bath & Beyond began shuttering stores in September 2020. In the Triad, it has closed its store at 417 W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro.
