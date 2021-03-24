 Skip to main content
Twin Bridge firm closes offering on fifth fund
Twin Bridge Capital Partners, a Chicago private equity firm with an office in Winston-Salem, said Wednesday that it has closed its fifth fund, Twin Bridge Narrow Gate Fund LP.

The fund attracted $440 million in capital commitments.

Twin Bridge targets investments in the North American small- and lower-middle-market through a combination of fund investing and co-investing,

Narrow Gate is the firm’s first fund focused exclusively on small market buyouts. Through Narrow Gate, Twin Bridge seeks to provide investors with diversified exposure to a select group of difficult-to-access North American small-market buyout funds, generally targeting $400 million or less in investor commitments.

In June 2019, Twin Bridge announced that Matt Petronzio of Winston-Salem has joined the firm as a partner.

Petronzio serves as a member of the firm’s investment committee and is responsible for expanding Twin Bridge’s small market buyout strategy.

