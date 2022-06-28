Twin Bridge firm closes offering on fund

Twin Bridge Capital Partners, a Chicago private equity firm with an office in Winston-Salem, said Tuesday it has closed its fifth flagship lower middle-market fund, Pacific Street Fund V L.P.
The fund was closed with more than $880 million in capital commitments, which exceeded the firm’s $800 million target.
Twin Bridge targets investments in the North American small- and lower-middle-market through a combination of fund investing and co-investing.
Altogether, Twin Bridge has raised more than $3.9 billion in capital and has invested in more than 200 funds and co-investments since the firm’s inception in 2005.
Fund V will continue to invest in a diversified mix of top performing lower middle-market buyout funds targeting between $400 million and $2 billion in investor commitments, and co-investments alongside the fund sponsors.
In June 2019, Twin Bridge announced that Matt Petronzio of Winston-Salem had joined the firm as a partner. Petronzio serves as a member of the firm’s investment committee and is responsible for expanding Twin Bridge’s small market buyout strategy.
