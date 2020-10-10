Two Forsyth highway projects gain final NCDOT funding

A total of 10 Triad transportation projects, including two in Forsyth County, will take additional — potentially final — construction steps through funding from a $700 million Build NC bond installment.

The funding is scheduled to be released by the end of October, the State Treasurer's Office said. It will affect 46 projects statewide.

The largest of the two affecting Forsyth County is $25.39 million to complete the widening of Interstate 40 from Harper Road in Clemmons to N.C. 801 in Bermuda Run, including Yadkin River bridges.

The overall $72 million project was awarded in August 2017 and had been projected to be done by November 2021.

Another $8.28 million will go toward completing the section of the Northern Beltway from U.S. 158 to U.S. 321. That project's total cost is $33.21 million.

In Ashe County, $20.63 million will go toward finishing widening four lanes on U.S. 221 from the U.S. 221 Bypass to U.S. Business/N.C. 88 in Jefferson. The total cost of that project is $22.5 million.