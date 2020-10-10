Two Forsyth highway projects gain final NCDOT funding

A total of 10 Triad transportation projects, including two in Forsyth County, will take additional — potentially final — construction steps through funding from a $700 million Build NC bond installment.
The funding is scheduled to be released by the end of October, the State Treasurer's Office said. It will affect 46 projects statewide.
The largest of the two affecting Forsyth County is $25.39 million to complete the widening of Interstate 40 from Harper Road in Clemmons to N.C. 801 in Bermuda Run, including Yadkin River bridges.
The overall $72 million project was awarded in August 2017 and had been projected to be done by November 2021.
Another $8.28 million will go toward completing the section of the Northern Beltway from U.S. 158 to U.S. 321. That project's total cost is $33.21 million.
Support Local Journalism
In Ashe County, $20.63 million will go toward finishing widening four lanes on U.S. 221 from the U.S. 221 Bypass to U.S. Business/N.C. 88 in Jefferson. The total cost of that project is $22.5 million.
There are three Guilford County projects in the bond installment worth a combined $80.73 million: Greensboro Eastern loop from N.C. 29 north of Greensboro to Lawndale Drive ($41.53 million); expanding lanes from Interstate 74/U.S. 311 from Vickrey Chapel Road ($27.2 million)l and expanding lanes on U.S. 70 from Mount Hope Church Road to Burch Creek Road ($12.2 million).
There also are four projects in Alamance County worth a combined $27.02 million.
The funding comes from Senate Bill 758, passed by the General Assembly in 2019.
It authorizes the state treasurer to recommend issuance of the bonds after determining the N.C. Transportation Department has met specific financial criteria.
The first installment of $300 million was issued in June 2019. The latest bond installment was approved at the Oct. 6 meeting of the N.C. Council of State.
These projects are not eligible for federal funding of this nature, so the bond money enables NCDOT to complete the work on an accelerated basis.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.