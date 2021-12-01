Two Greensboro student-housing complexes sold for $45M

Two Greensboro apartment complexes that cater to college student housing have been included in a $1.9 billion sale of two portfolios by Chicago investment management firm Harrison Street.
The Reserve, a 584-unit complex at 1010 S. Eugene St., was sold for $35 million, while Spring Garden, a 57-unit complex at 2201-2203 Spring Garden St., was sold for $10 million.
The buyers were affiliates of The Scion Group, also of Chicago. Both complexes provide housing to students at N.C. A&T State University and UNC Greensboro.
• Altogether, Harrison Street sold 25 apartment complexes with a combined 15,817 beds across 19 universities to The Scion Group affiliates. The transaction closed Tuesday.
