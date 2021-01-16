Two more Forsyth COVID-19 related deaths; N.C. approaches 8,000 deaths

There were three additional deaths listed for Summerstone Health and Rehab Center for a total of six. There were two additional deaths at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation for a total of five.

There was one each at Clemmons Village I (for a total of five), Clemmons Village II (for a total of two), Forest Heights Senior Living Community (for a total of four), and Salemtowne Babcock Health Center, the first at that facility.

State updates

The statewide COVID-19 hospitalization count was at 3,895 as of 11 a.m. Saturday, down 21 from Friday's report and down 95 from Thursday's record high of 3,990.

The 17-county Triad region had 1,056 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Saturday's report, up four from Friday. The daily high is 1,078 reported Jan. 8.

The Triad has had the daily hospitalization high for most of the past 13 weeks.

The Triad also has the most intensive care units currently in use at 518, or 24.4% of ICUs statewide, as well as inpatient hospital beds in use at 3,965.

DHHS reported Saturday that Forsyth had a positive test rate of 14.5% out of about 1,950 tests conducted Thursday. The county had a record 14.8% positivity rate out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.