Two more Forsyth residents die from COVID-19 related illness amid latest community case surge

Cohen said that about 17% of North Carolinians in that age group, or more than 151,000 out of 893,000, have received at least one dose.

Among ages 12 to 17 in Forsyth, the fully vaccinated rate remains at 45%. The statewide rate is 46% for at least one vaccine shot in that age group.

Cohen expressed confidence that more parents will choose to have their child vaccinated “with time and access to good information.”

Long-term care outbreaks

The largest COVID-19 cluster at any of Forsyth’s long-term care centers remains at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, which has 24 staff members and 13 residents with cases.

The other large COVID-19 clusters currently being counted in Forsyth long-term care centers are: The Ivy at Clemmons with 19 residents, including one death, and 14 staff; Danby House, with 22 residents and five staff, and Summerstone Health and Rehab Center, with seven staff and four residents, including one death.

Overall, 13 long-term care centers in Forsyth are listed with clusters. There are a combined 75 staff members considered infected, along with 65 residents, including three who have died.