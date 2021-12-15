Two more Forsyth residents die from COVID-19 related illness amid latest community case surge

Forsyth County has had two more COVID-19 related deaths, along with one of its highest daily counts for the latest community surge in cases.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that Forsyth had 156 new COVID-19 cases between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday.
Meanwhile, 2.01 million COVID-19 booster doses have been given statewide since Aug. 13.
Forsyth’s number of new cases has ranged in recent weeks from 40 a day to a nine-week high of 169, reported Dec. 2.
State and local healthcare officials attribute the current surge primarily to Thanksgiving holiday gatherings and colder weather leading more people to spend more time indoors.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
“Our travel during this past Thanksgiving was the highest it’s been since the pandemic and actually about back to pre-pandemic (passenger) loads for the airlines,” said Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.
“People getting together, people getting exposed and the virus transmits.”
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday he expects the Forsyth daily case count to remain elevated through the Christmas and New Year’s holiday period, and potentially two to three weeks afterward.
For the pandemic, Forsyth has had a total of 55,970 cases and 595 related deaths. The county has had 370 COVID-related deaths in 2021, compared with 225 in 2020.
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths locally and statewide have been among unvaccinated people, hospital officials say. There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s outgoing health secretary, said Tuesday that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has placed North Carolina back into the red zone for COVID-19 community spread, which contains a recommendation for wearing masks in most indoor public venues.
Cohen continued to recommend getting tested for COVID two to three days before traveling to a family or public gathering, and getting tested again once back home.
With Wednesday’s report, Forsyth averaged 31.6 cases per 100,000 people over the most recent two-week period, while Guilford is at 25.4 per 100,000.
Forsyth’s positive test rate has averaged 9% over the past two weeks. That’s up from 5.1% on Nov. 15.
Student update
DHHS’ latest K-12 school cluster report has Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools with one current outbreak: Caleb’s Creek Elementary with four students and two staff members.
A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period. The state does not report when the cases were diagnosed.
However, a school must be at least 28 days removed from its latest new case to be taken off the list.
The biggest clusters in Triad and Northwest N.C. schools are: Chestnut Grove Middle in Stokes County with 21 students and three staff; Revolution Academy Charter in Guilford County, with 13 students and six staff members; and at North Wilkes Middle with 15 students.
Swift said Tuesday that at least 6,372 children ages 5 to 11 in Forsyth have received one dose of the kids’ version of the Pfizer vaccine.
That represents about 18% of the 35,400 children in that age range in the county.
Swift said that about 3,900 Forsyth children in that age range, or 11%, are fully vaccinated.
Cohen said that about 17% of North Carolinians in that age group, or more than 151,000 out of 893,000, have received at least one dose.
Among ages 12 to 17 in Forsyth, the fully vaccinated rate remains at 45%. The statewide rate is 46% for at least one vaccine shot in that age group.
Cohen expressed confidence that more parents will choose to have their child vaccinated “with time and access to good information.”
Long-term care outbreaks
The largest COVID-19 cluster at any of Forsyth’s long-term care centers remains at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, which has 24 staff members and 13 residents with cases.
The other large COVID-19 clusters currently being counted in Forsyth long-term care centers are: The Ivy at Clemmons with 19 residents, including one death, and 14 staff; Danby House, with 22 residents and five staff, and Summerstone Health and Rehab Center, with seven staff and four residents, including one death.
Overall, 13 long-term care centers in Forsyth are listed with clusters. There are a combined 75 staff members considered infected, along with 65 residents, including three who have died.
For the Triad and Northwest N.C., the largest current cluster at a long-term care facility is at Heartland Living & Rehab in Guilford County, affiliated with Moses Cone Hospital, which is listed with 26 residents and 14 staff as infected.
Westwood Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wilkes County is listed with 29 infected residents, including seven who have died, and 10 staff. Willowbrook Rehabilitation and Care Center in Yadkin County is listed with 23 infected residents, including six who have died, and 12 staff.
Meanwhile, DHHS has removed Mountain Vista Health Park in Davidson County from its cluster dashboard, where 41 residents had been infected, including three who had died, and 18 staff members.
Statewide update
DHHS reported 3,755 new cases Wednesday, compared with 1,932 Tuesday, 2,168 Monday and 3,009 Sunday.
The last time the daily case count was higher than Saturday’s total of 3,776 was 4,236 on Oct. 9.
By comparison, the state’s Nov. 27 new case count of 1,068 was the lowest since July 16.
Statewide, there were 37 COVID-related deaths reported between noon Tuesday and Wednesday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.58 million COVID-19 cases and 19,070 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS listed 1,561 COVID-related hospitalizations statewide Wednesday, down 14 from Tuesday. The 1,580 hospitalized patients listed for Saturday was the highest since Oct. 22.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 468 COVID-19 patients, down six from Tuesday. The Triad has the highest number of any region in the state.
The statewide positive test rate was 9.1% on Wednesday, down from 9.1% on Tuesday. The rate was as low as 3.9% as recently as Nov. 4.
DHHS said 69% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated.
As of noon Wednesday, 224,136 Forsyth residents — or 59% of all residents — were fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford County was 58% fully vaccinated, Durham County 68%, Wake County 70% and Mecklenburg County 60%.
About 70% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is at 69%, Durham 78%, Wake 81% and Mecklenburg 71%.
