The Hollingsworth Cos. said Tuesday it has started construction on two speculative industrial buildings in Mocksville’s SouthPoint Industrial Park.

The buildings will be designed for a single light-manufacturing or distribution tenant at 152,241 and 130,492 square feet.

Hollingsworth officials said they plan for long-term leases on the buildings.

The industrial park is off N.C. 601 North.

Current tenants, representing hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in investments, include Larson, Gesipa Fasteners, Metal Sales Manufacturing, Dunlop Aircraft Tyres, Entrematic, Scott Bader, Palltronics, Concordance Healthcare Solutions, and Guidecraft.

Hollingsworth specializes in non-urban industrial real estate and construction development. It has 125 tenants and 18 million square feet of industrial space spread over 15 states, mostly in the Southeast.