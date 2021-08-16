Two Triad properties named to Duke Energy readiness program

Duke Energy said Monday it has selected two Triad properties among nine included for participation in its 2021 Site Readiness program.

The program aims to “enhance the readiness of the sites for business and industrial development.”

The two Triad properties are the Brittway II industrial site in Guilford County and the Wall Brothers property in Randolph County.

The 115-acre Brittway II site is located on the north side of I-85/I-40 at the south Elm Eugene interchange and has more than a half-mile of interstate frontage with rail on-site along with electrical power, natural gas, rail service and water services.

The 170-acre Wall Brothers site in Sophia is being developed as an industrial park just north of Asheboro and I-74. The property can accommodate manufacturing and/or distribution buildings ranging in size from 50,000 square feet to 800,000 square feet.

The other selected properties are: Hunsucker Crossing in Catawba County; Eno Venture Park in Durham County; Byrd site in Harnett County; Hudgens site in Henderson County; Weyerhaeuser property in Craven and Jones counties; and the Mid-South Industrial Park building and NC Finishing site, both in Rowan County.

