Tyson chooses Danville for $300 million production plant

Tyson Foods said Thursday it will spend $300 million to build a 325,000-square-foot production plant in Danville, Va.

The company plans to begin production in spring 2023 with a workforce of nearly 400 at full production capacity. Tyson already has more than 2,000 employees in Virginia.

The company considered sites in North Carolina for the project.

The main production at the plant will be fully cooked Tyson-branded chicken products, including Any’tizer Snacks and chicken nuggets. The company has committed to buy 60 million pounds of Virginia-grown chicken over the next three years.

The company has been made eligible for a $3.048 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund and a $3 million performance-based grant from the Virginia Investment Performance Grant, a $500,000 grant from the governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, and $1.5 million from the state’s Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund.

