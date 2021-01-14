Tyson Foods adds to medical services at Wilkes plant

The Tyson Foods Inc. chicken-processing plant in Wilkesboro is gaining another layer of medical services that involves access to vaccine communications, administration and counseling throughout 2021.

The services are being provided through Matrix Medical Network.

Tyson confirmed May 19 that 570 out of its 2,244 full-time and contract employees, or 25.4% of the workforce, had tested positive for the virus.

Other healthcare clinics have offered provide primary and preventive care, including health screenings, lifestyle coaching and health education, as well as behavioral health counselling.

Employees will be provided with third-party COVID-19 education information in multiple languages about the vaccines and vaccination process.

"The company is committed to a long-term strategy that ensures any team member who wants a vaccine will receive one," Tyson said. "Vaccines will be administered at the earliest opportunity following guidance from health officials and in sufficient quantities to ensure effective scheduling and delivery."

