Tyson Foods expands employee ride-share program

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods has more than 2,200 employees in Wilkes County, some of which commute from as far away as Forsyth County.

 Walt Unks, Winston-Salem Journal

Tyson Foods said Wednesday it has expanded its employee ride-share program to include its Wilkes County operations that has workers who live in Forsyth County. The company said their daily commute is about 108 miles roundtrip.

Full-time and part-time hourly team members, management support and temporary hires are eligible for the program.

The Commute with Enterprise program provides employees with an option to commute to work for a weekly cost of between $15 and $25.

Commute with Enterprise provides each group with a minivan, SUV or passenger van, along with maintenance and insurance, while the riders share responsibilities, such as taking turns driving.

The company said the program covers 26 Tyson Foods facilities and more than 1,000 employees. It estimates the program will save employees about 4 million commuter miles annually.

The program works with each location to develop a vanpooling plan, which involves grouping employees based on where they live and the shifts they work.

