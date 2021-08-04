Tyson Foods mandates COVID-19 vaccinations for workforce

Tyson Farms Inc. has become one of the largest U.S. corporate employers to require workers to make full COVID-19 vaccination a condition of employment.
The company has at least 2,244 employees at its production plant in Wilkesboro.
It has set an Oct. 1 deadline for full vaccination for office employees and a Nov. 1 deadline for all other employees. Tyson is discussing those plans with affected unions. Exemptions remain for those with medical and religious objections.
Tyson said it will become the largest U.S. food company to require COVID-19 vaccinations for its entire workforce.
“With rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts of contagious, dangerous variants leading to increasing rates of severe illness and hospitalization among the U.S. unvaccinated population, this is the right time to take the next step to ensure a fully vaccinated workforce," Dr. Claudia Coplein, Tyson's chief medical officer, said in a statement.
One of the ripple effects of the pandemic included Tyson hiring a full-time chief medical officer.
The company is offering a $200 incentive to frontline employees to get vaccinated, although union approval required at some facilities.
Tyson said that nearly half of its U.S. workers, more than 56,000, have been vaccinated. It has 139,000 employees worldwide.
The corporation said the current coronavirus infection rates remain low among employees.
At least seven Tyson plants across the country, including Wilkesboro, had significant outbreaks in the first months of the pandemic in the spring and summer of 2020. More than 3,500 employees companywide were infected during those outbreaks.
Tyson confirmed in May 2020 that 570 out of its 2,244 full-time and contract employees, or 25.4% of the Wilkesboro workforce, had tested positive for the virus.
Employees in meat-processing plants often stood shoulder-to-shoulder on assembly lines with limited personal protection equipment when the pandemic hit.
The outbreak at Tyson's chicken-processing facilities in Wilkesboro is likely to have been one of the largest industrial episodes in the state.
“Now that some of the biggest employers are doing soft mandates that will require either vaccines or regular testing and masking, more companies may implement similar protocols to stay open safely and keep and attract talent,” said Andrew Challenger, senior vice president for global outplacement and executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc.
Challenger said companies may be emboldened to implement vaccination mandates considering "legal challenges to vaccine mandates have not survived in courts thus far."
“Workers are pushing back on coming back into the office in-person, and many companies are having trouble finding workers, especially for in-person roles," Challenger said.
"Knowing their colleagues are vaccinated may give many significant peace of mind and bring some people back to the workforce."
Since February, Tyson has hosted more than 100 vaccination events at company sites across the country. Additional onsite vaccination events are being scheduled.
Tyson said it has spent more than $700 million on COVID-19 prevention, including buying masks, face shields and temperature scanners, installing protective barriers and providing on-site testing and vaccinations.
Tyson has been providing medical services that involve access to vaccine communications, administration and counseling throughout 2021.
Health care clinics have offered to provide primary and preventive care, including health screenings, lifestyle coaching and health education, as well as behavioral health counselling.
