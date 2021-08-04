Tyson Foods mandates COVID-19 vaccinations for workforce

The corporation said the current coronavirus infection rates remain low among employees.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At least seven Tyson plants across the country, including Wilkesboro, had significant outbreaks in the first months of the pandemic in the spring and summer of 2020. More than 3,500 employees companywide were infected during those outbreaks.

Tyson confirmed in May 2020 that 570 out of its 2,244 full-time and contract employees, or 25.4% of the Wilkesboro workforce, had tested positive for the virus.

Employees in meat-processing plants often stood shoulder-to-shoulder on assembly lines with limited personal protection equipment when the pandemic hit.

The outbreak at Tyson's chicken-processing facilities in Wilkesboro is likely to have been one of the largest industrial episodes in the state.

“Now that some of the biggest employers are doing soft mandates that will require either vaccines or regular testing and masking, more companies may implement similar protocols to stay open safely and keep and attract talent,” said Andrew Challenger, senior vice president for global outplacement and executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc.