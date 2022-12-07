Tyson Foods provides NC, US employees with year-end bonus

Tyson Foods is providing a year-end bonus of between $300 and $700 to about 5,550 hourly North Carolina employees as part of an overall initiative affecting more than 90,000 U.S. employees.

The size of the bonus depends on each employees' service with the manufacturer. The bonus will be paid beginning in mid-December.

Tyson said it is spending $50 million on the year-end bonuses.

Tyson also said it launching in 2023 initiatives that include more flexible work schedules at some facilities, and new and expanded benefits, services and resources for all U.S. employees, such as parental leave and additional mental health support.

In September 2021, Tyson began paying a $15.50 hourly minimum wage at its Wilkesboro production and maintenance facility. There is an additional $2 shift premium for second and third shifts.