Tyson Foods announced Monday it will serve as the official sponsor of the first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro since 1996.

The Tyson 250 will be held May 20 during the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend events at the track.

Tyson has a long relationship with North Wilkesboro's five-eighths-mile oval track, with the fall race being known as the Tyson Holly Farms 400 from 1990-96 and as the Holly Farms 400 from 1979-89, prior to Tyson Foods' acquisition of Holly Farms.

Tyson has nearly 2,400 employees in Wilkes County.

The renewed Tyson-North Wilkesboro partnership also brings with it the return of the iconic, red-and-yellow manual leaderboard, which was synonymous with racing at North Wilkesboro well into the 1980s.