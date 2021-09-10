 Skip to main content
Tyson Foods set to increase minimum wages at Wilkesboro plant
Tyson Foods announced Thursday that it will begin paying a $15.50 hourly minimum wage beginning Sunday at its Wilkesboro production and maintenance facility.

There is an additional $2 shift premium for second and third shifts.

The new maintenance technician wages will range from $20.08 to $28.68, and refrigeration technician wages will range from $22.09 to $31.55, depending on experience.

Tyson is offering a $1,500 new hire bonus for first shift and a $3,000 new hire bonus for second shift.

Tyson recently announced that all new employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1.

The company it is holding drawings for five $10,000 cash prizes for vaccinated employees at its Wilkesboro plant. The final cash prize will be issued Sept. 24. To be eligible, employees must have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and have voluntarily provided verification documentation in advance of each weekly drawing.

