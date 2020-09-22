Tyson plant that had major COVID-19 outbreak works with clinic to get health care nearby

The outbreak at Tyson's chicken-processing facilities in Wilkesboro is likely to have been one of the largest industrial episodes in the state.

Tyson confirmed May 19 that 570 out of its 2,244 full-time and contract employees, or 25.4% of the workforce, had tested positive for the virus. The company said 2,007 employees were tested for the virus at the facility May 6-9.

According to the latest Wilkes County Health Department COVID-19 report, 34% of the county's cases have been found in the 28659 Zip code, while 27% have been in the 28697 Zip code. The report listed 68% of cases have come from "close contact" and 32% from community spread.

The Tyson outbreak contributed to an early outbreak of at least 70 cases in Forsyth from the commuting patterns of many of the company's Hispanic workers.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services doesn’t list the state’s largest individual outbreaks on its website dashboard outside those at long-term care and correctional facilities.