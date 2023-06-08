A U-Haul affiliate announced plans Wednesday to convert a former Kmart discount big-box store in Statesville into more than 650 indoor climate-controlled self-storage rooms.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Statesville acquired the 8.52-acre property at 1530 E. Broad St. on May 18. The Kmart building contained 88,923 square feet. Kmart closed the store in 2020.

A purchase price was not available on the Iredell County Register of Deeds’ website. The purchase was made by a company-owned affiliate.

The U-Haul facility will feature residential mobility services, such as trailer and moving van rentals, boxes and moving supplies and towing equipment. Storage customers will have extended-hours access.

Kay Church, U-Haul Co. of West Charlotte president, said the Stratesville facility will have at least 12 employees.