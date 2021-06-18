U-Haul opens another Winston-Salem dealer site

U-Haul Co. of N.C. has signed Sherman Discounted Appliances of Winston-Salem as an authorized neighborhood dealer.
The store is at 1253 N. Liberty St. It provides U-Haul trucks, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.
Business hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. To make a reservation, call (336) 765-3353 or go to https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Winston-Salem-NC-27101/026660/.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today