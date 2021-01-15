U.K. regulators end fraud investigation into BAT

"BAT is pleased that the SFO has closed its investigation and that the SFO is taking no further action in respect of this matter. BAT remains committed to the highest standards in the conduct of its business," the company said.

It's not clear the status of two U.S. regulators' investigation into whether BAT breached international sanctions, the manufacturer said in its 2019 financial report.

Those regulators are the U.S. Justice Department and the Office of Foreign Assets Control, a financial intelligence and enforcement agency within the U.S. Treasury. The list of countries affected has not been disclosed.

“The group is cooperating with the authorities’ investigations,” BAT said in October of the U.S. investigations. “The potential for fines, penalties or other consequences cannot currently be assessed."

“It is not yet possible to identify the timescale in which these matters might be resolved,” it said.

On Friday, BAT said in a statement that "we are continuing to cooperate with the U.S. authorities regarding their sanctions inquiry. There is no further update at this time."