U.K. regulators end fraud investigation into BAT

A United Kingdom regulatory agency said Friday it has ended an investigation of British American Tobacco Plc involving potential bribery accusation.
BAT is the world’s largest publicly traded tobacco manufacturer. Reynolds American Inc. is its largest global subsidiary with about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County.
British regulators with the Serious Fraud Office had been investigating since 2017 allegations of bribery and corruption practices by BAT. The office said it was looking into “suspicions of corruption in the conduct of business by BAT, its subsidiaries and associated persons.”
The Serious Fraud Office said in a two-paragraph statement that "the evidence in this case did not meet the evidential test for prosecution as defined in the Code for Crown Prosecutors."
In a note, the office said that it "makes charging decisions on the basis of the test in the Code for Crown Prosecutors. This specifies that the evidence must support a realistic prospect of conviction and that the prosecution must be in the public interest."
The office said it would "continue to offer assistance to the ongoing investigations of other law enforcement partners."
BAT responded with a brief statement acknowledging the office's ending of the investigation.
"BAT is pleased that the SFO has closed its investigation and that the SFO is taking no further action in respect of this matter. BAT remains committed to the highest standards in the conduct of its business," the company said.
It's not clear the status of two U.S. regulators' investigation into whether BAT breached international sanctions, the manufacturer said in its 2019 financial report.
Those regulators are the U.S. Justice Department and the Office of Foreign Assets Control, a financial intelligence and enforcement agency within the U.S. Treasury. The list of countries affected has not been disclosed.
“The group is cooperating with the authorities’ investigations,” BAT said in October of the U.S. investigations. “The potential for fines, penalties or other consequences cannot currently be assessed."
“It is not yet possible to identify the timescale in which these matters might be resolved,” it said.
On Friday, BAT said in a statement that "we are continuing to cooperate with the U.S. authorities regarding their sanctions inquiry. There is no further update at this time."
Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, an anti-tobacco U.S. advocacy group, has urged U.S. Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission regulators and Congress to conduct their own probes of BAT as it relates to the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
The group made similar requests during the regulatory review of BAT buying Reynolds, which served as BAT’s reentry into the U.S. marketplace after 13 years.
“This is a company that has proven it cannot and will not play by the rules,” Matthew Myers, the president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, said in 2017.
“Unless and until they are held accountable by governments, shareholders, business partners and the public, the company’s wrongdoing will only continue.”
