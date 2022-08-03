U.S. Justice Department investigating Wells Fargo's diversity hiring practices

Wells Fargo & Co. is facing several "formal or informal federal inquiries or investigations" into its diversity hiring practices, the bank said in its quarterly financial report Tuesday.

The bank identified only the U.S. Justice Department among the agencies.

"A putative securities fraud class action has also been filed in federal court for the Northern District of California "alleging that the company and certain of its executive officers made false or misleading statements about the company’s hiring practices related to diversity."

On Tuesday, the bank said it would instate on Aug. 19 a new version of its diverse candidate hiring guidelines, The bank defines a “diverse” candidate as a woman or person of color.

The new version follows a pause the bank took in June that came after The New York Times reported the guidelines contributed to fake job interviews.

According to the newspaper's report, the diverse candidate would be interviewed for a job that already had been promised to someone else.

Wells Fargo said it conducted over the past six weeks "a review of diverse candidate slate hiring approaches and interviewed Wells Fargo recruiters and hiring managers to determine what’s working and what’s not."

The company also has engaged a broader set of employees in listening sessions since mid-May.

“We are recommitting to our diverse candidate slate guidelines with changes that will help clarify and simplify the process and lead to a better experience for all candidates, internal and external," said Bei Ling, the bank's chief human resources officer.

"Our review helped us to identify opportunities where we can further improve how the guidelines are implemented.”

Those include:

* Continue to expect a 50% diverse candidate slate and a diverse interviewer panel.

* Redefine roles for the guidelines based on job level, not compensation.

* Revise the existing exception approval process to provide for manager and recruiter review and approval, and on-going monitoring.

* Provide updated training for recruiters and managers on the diverse candidate slate guidelines, including how they should be applied throughout the recruiting and hiring process.

* Focus monitoring of the diverse candidate slate guidelines on the effectiveness of their contribution to the goal of increasing diverse representation.

* Continue to hold senior leaders accountable for making progress on diverse representation.

CEO's earlier comment

Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf apologized in September 2020 for comments he made suggesting it is difficult to find qualified Black executives in the financial industry.

Scharf said in a memo to employees “there is a very limited pool of Black talent to recruit from” in corporate America. The memo was written in June 2020, but became public only several month later.

The comments and similar statements made in a Zoom meeting, reported by Reuters, led to an intense backlash in Washington and on social media.

“Perhaps it is the CEO of Wells Fargo who lacks the talent to recruit Black workers,” said Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez of New York, on Twitter.

Scharf said in a prepared statement that the comments reflected “my own unconscious bias.”

“There is no question Wells Fargo has to make meaningful progress to increase diverse representation,” he wrote.

Legal accruals status

Wells Fargo also disclosed in Tuesday's financial report that it has increased by $400 million to $3.2 billion the amount of money it needs to set aside for a potential accruals shortfall related to potential losses from legal actions.

The bank said it "establishes accruals for legal actions when potential losses associated with the actions become probable and the costs can be reasonably estimated."

The $3.2 billion is on the high end of its latest shortfall estimate. The peak so far has been $3.9 billion that was as of June 30, 2019.

"The outcomes of legal actions are unpredictable and subject to significant uncertainties, and it is inherently difficult to determine whether any loss is probable or even possible," the bank said.

"It is also inherently difficult to estimate the amount of any loss and there may be matters for which a loss is probable or reasonably possible but not currently estimable."

Wells Fargo said it "believes that the eventual outcome of the actions against Wells Fargo and/or its subsidiaries will not, individually or in the aggregate, have a material adverse effect on Wells Fargo’s consolidated financial condition."

"However, it is possible that the ultimate resolution of a matter, if unfavorable, may be material to Wells Fargo’s results of operations for any particular period.