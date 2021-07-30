U.S. Labor Department fines Fastenal for hiring discrimination

The U.S. Labor Department announced Friday it has reached a settlement agreement with Fastenal Co. “to resolve alleged systemic gender-based hiring discrimination that affected 483 female job applicants at its High Point facility.

The settlement period covers Dec. 7, 2016 through July 31, 2018.

Fastenal has agreed to pay $168,000 in back wages and interest to the affected applicants and make 24 job offers “as positions become available.”

The department said a routine compliance investigation by its Office of Federal Contract Compliance programs determined Fastenal violated Executive Order 11246 in its hiring of laborer and helper positions. Fastenal provides services under contract to the Department of the Air Force.

The company also has agreed to ensure that its selection process, personnel practices and hiring policies are free from discrimination, and its recordkeeping methods meet legal requirements.

