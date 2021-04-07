 Skip to main content
U.S. Postal Service buys downtown Greensboro site
The U.S. Postal Service has paid $4.47 million to purchase the downtown Greensboro property it has been leasing from a North Carolina group.

According to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing, the postal group closed March 31 on the 6.19-acre tract at 201 N. Murrow Blvd.

The seller is Buffalo Investment Co. of Clinton.

