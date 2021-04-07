U.S. Postal Service buys downtown Greensboro site

The U.S. Postal Service has paid $4.47 million to purchase the downtown Greensboro property it has been leasing from a North Carolina group.
According to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing, the postal group closed March 31 on the 6.19-acre tract at 201 N. Murrow Blvd.
The seller is Buffalo Investment Co. of Clinton.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today