U.S. Sen. Richard Burr objects to vaccine mandate for employers. Says they put unfair pressure on health-care workers.

“NCHA is continuing to review the new regulations and will be a resource to assist our members in coming into compliance.”

Employers who fail to comply with the OSHA vaccine mandate could face penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation.

Biden perspective

President Joe Biden said in a statement Thursday that “while I would have much preferred that requirements not become necessary, too many people remain unvaccinated for us to get out of this pandemic for good.”

Since the Biden administration mandated vaccines for the military and federal contractors in late July, the number of unvaccinated Americans ages 12 and older has dropped by 40% from 100 million to 60 million.

The deadline for full-vaccination compliance for those contractors has been shifted from Dec. 8 to Jan. 4. More than a dozen states have sued to block the mandate on contractors.

Biden stressed that rounds of employer vaccine mandates have not led to mass firings or worker shortages.

Affected employers must verify employees’ vaccination status through CDC vaccination cards and records from doctors or pharmacies. An employee’s signed declaration is acceptable as well.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}