U.S. senator urges Federal Reserve again to consider breaking up Wells Fargo

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has fired another salvo against Wells Fargo, arguing that the bank should be broken up following the latest in a series of fines from a federal regulator.

On Friday, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency disclosed a $250 million civil penalty against the bank.

On Tuesday, Warren, D-Mass., sent her latest in a series of letters to Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve.

Warren urges Powell and the Federal Reserve "to use its existing authority to revoke Wells Fargo’s status as a financial holding company and require the company to separate its traditional banking activities from its nonbanking activities."

The OCC said the fine was “based on the bank’s unsafe or unsound practices related to deficiencies in its home lending loss mitigation program and violations of the 2018 compliance consent order.”

“Wells Fargo has not met the requirements of the OCC’s 2018 action against the bank. This is unacceptable,” Michael Hsu, the OCC’s acting head official, said in a statement.