U.S. senator urges Federal Reserve again to consider breaking up Wells Fargo

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has fired another salvo against Wells Fargo, arguing that the bank should be broken up following the latest in a series of fines from a federal regulator.
On Friday, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency disclosed a $250 million civil penalty against the bank.
On Tuesday, Warren, D-Mass., sent her latest in a series of letters to Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve.
Warren urges Powell and the Federal Reserve "to use its existing authority to revoke Wells Fargo’s status as a financial holding company and require the company to separate its traditional banking activities from its nonbanking activities."
The OCC said the fine was “based on the bank’s unsafe or unsound practices related to deficiencies in its home lending loss mitigation program and violations of the 2018 compliance consent order.”
“Wells Fargo has not met the requirements of the OCC’s 2018 action against the bank. This is unacceptable,” Michael Hsu, the OCC’s acting head official, said in a statement.
In November 2018, Powell sent a letter to Warren in which he wrote that “what happened at Wells Fargo was outrageous” and that the “underlying problem … was a strategy that prioritized growth without ensuring that risks were managed, and as a result, the firm harmed many of its customers.”
“The breakdowns in risk management were pervasive, from branch employees through senior management to the board of directors.”
Powell wrote that the Fed is requiring Wells Fargo’s board to take appropriate risk-management oversight improvements. He said the asset cap will not be removed until the Fed approves the board’s remediation plans, the plans are implemented and an independent review of the improvements is done by a third-party group “to our satisfaction.”
$7.25 billion and counting
Counting the latest civil penalty, Wells Fargo has agreed to pay more than $7.25 billion to settle various regulatory and legal disputes since the fall of 2016.
Warren has expressed strongly her concerns that Wells Fargo's fraudulent customer-account scandal, which surfaced in September 2016, came in part from lax regulatory oversight and hasn’t been fully resolved in the five years since.
Warren said the OCC fine "indicates that the bank is incapable of correcting its culture of noncompliance and unlawful behavior."
“Every new report of scandal and on-going noncompliance by Wells Fargo represents a giant financial institution squeezing consumers to pad profits for its executives."
Warren has called for the firing of each of Wells Fargo's four chief executives of the scandal period, including current CEO Charlie Scharf.
Warren cited in a letter sent to Wells Fargo's board of directors what she called chief executive Charlie Scharf's "failed leadership."
She "urged the board to hold executives accountable for their continued inability to meet regulatory requirements in light of the latest penalty from the OCC."
Warren said she wants the board to address Scharf's compensation, and its plan for improving governance and regulatory compliance, by Sept. 23.
“OCC [has] identified a myriad of on-going compliance problems and governance failures at the bank, despite years of scrutiny, penalties, and promises of improved behavior,” Warren wrote to the board.
"But, this new incident raises fresh questions about whether the company can meet the needs of its customers, whether it meets Bank Holding Company Act requirements that it be 'well managed,' and whether the board and Charles Scharf ... are capable of effectively managing the bank.”
Wells Fargo could not be immediately reached for comment on Warren's letter.
OCC actions
Hsu said the OCC’s action puts limits on the bank’s future activities “until existing problems in mortgage servicing are adequately addressed.”
“The OCC will continue to use all the tools at our disposal, including business restrictions, to ensure that national banks address problems in a timely manner, treat customers fairly, and operate in a safe and sound manner.”
Another OCC decision involves issuing the bank a cease and desist order “based on the bank’s failure to establish an effective home lending loss mitigation program.”
The order requires the bank “to take broad and comprehensive corrective actions to improve the execution, risk management and oversight of the bank’s loss mitigation program.”
The order also restricts the bank from acquiring certain third-party residential mortgage servicing.
It requires Wells Fargo “to ensure that borrowers are not transferred out of the bank’s loan servicing portfolio until remediation is provided, except as required by an investor pursuant to a contractual right.”
Wells Fargo did not mention the amount of the OCC fine in a news release.
“Building an appropriate risk and control infrastructure has been and remains Wells Fargo’s top priority,” Scharf said in a statement Friday.
“The OCC’s actions today point to work we must continue to do to address significant, longstanding deficiencies.”
Scharf said that “we are managing multiple issues concurrently, and progress will come alongside setbacks.”
“That said, we believe we’re making significant progress, the work required is clear, and I remain confident in our ability to complete it.”
Background
On Sept. 1, 2017, Wells Fargo confirmed that at least 3.53 million checking and credit card accounts were affected by the scandal.
The scandal and the bank’s overall sales practices have been investigated by the U.S. Consumer Bureau of Financial Protection, U.S. Justice Department, U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission, U.S. Labor Department, various state attorneys general and Congress.
“We have done substantial work designed to ensure that the conduct at the core of the consent order — which was reprehensible and wholly inconsistent with the values on which this company was built — will not recur," Scharf said.
Wells Fargo remains under the shadow of the Federal Reserve’s $1.93 trillion asset cap put in place on Feb. 3, 2018. It is projected to enter 2022 still under the cap.
Scharf said in October 2020 that getting the Fed to lift the asset cap will require additional cost-cutting over the next two to four years.
The bank announced in January an $8 billion, multi-year cost-cutting initiative. Much of the savings involves eliminating management layers, making additional branch and workforce cuts, and reducing by up to 20% its office space by the end of 2024.
The bank said it has more than 250 “efficiency initiatives” involved in the restructuring.
Over the past six months, Wells Fargo has eliminated 9,335 job positions, or 3.4%, for an overall workforce total of 259,196 as of June 30. It also is down 154 branches to 4,878 since the cost-cutting initiative commenced.
