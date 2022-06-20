U.S. senator wants federal agency to block purchase of First Horizon

Another U.S. megabank deal has drawn the attention — and ire — of an influential U.S. senator.

This time, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is requesting that the federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency consider blocking Toronto-Dominion Bank’s $13.4 billion acquisition of First Horizon Corp. announced Feb. 28.

Banking analysts have said that the lawmakers' request could delay the closing of the megadeal, which has been projected for a first-quarter 2023 closing.

TD would gain First Horizon’s 92 North Carolina branches, including 12 in Forsyth County and 30 altogether in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

Warren is joined by U.S. Reps. Katie Porter, D-Calif., and Jesus Garcia, D-Ill., in a letter asking the agency to investigate a recent Capitol Forum report that alleged customer abuses.

The lawmakers want acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu to release the findings of a 2016-2017 agency investigation that "reportedly detected the bank’s misconduct."

Under former Comptroller Keith Noreika, the agency determined that the investigation was a private “Matter Requiring Attention” without requiring a fine or public disclosure.

The lawmakers compared the TD issues with those involving the fraudulent customer-account scandal that has overshadowed Wells Fargo & Co. since the scandal erupted in September 2016.

Walden has recommended on several occasions, including as recently as September, that Wells Fargo should be broken up in response to a series of fines it has received from federal regulators.

“As TD Bank seeks approval from your agency to increase their market share and become the sixth-largest bank in the U.S., the OCC should closely examine any on-going wrongdoing and block any merger until TD Bank is held responsible for its abusive practices,” the lawmakers said.

The TD issues came to light after the OCC conducted an industrywide probe to determine whether any other bank it oversees had fake-account and overdraft-fee abuses similar to Wells Fargo.

According to the lawmakers, the OCC review "reportedly uncovered similar tactics used by TD Bank."

"These practices included the use of a 'point system' that incentivized employees to open as many accounts and push as many customers into overdraft protection as possible, threatening employees with lost bonuses or even firings if goals were not met."

The lawmakers said that, according to former TD Bank employees, the system also led to bank employees opening accounts in consumers’ names even after the consumer declined and reporting “fictitious problems” to consumers to encourage them to open even more accounts.

CNBC reported that TD is facing a class-action lawsuit in Canada related to the pressure employees were allegedly under to make sales, according to a 2021 CBC news report, which stated that hundreds of employees had contacted the news outlet with similar anecdotes.

In a response provided to CNBC, TD said the allegations in the Capitol Forum piece were “unfounded.”

“As part of routine and on-going monitoring, TD Bank has not identified systemic sales practice issues at any time.”

The bank said it carefully manages compensation practices and “vehemently” objects to accusations of “systemic sales practice issues, or any other claims alleged in the article.”

Background

TD's purchase of First Horizon would be the second-largest U.S. bank deal since the Great Recession of 2008-11, eclipsed only by BB&T Corp.’s $33.4 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. in December 2019, which led to the creation of Truist Financial Corp.

The proposed all-cash deal appeared to catch most banking analysts by surprise in February, even though initial reflection was that it made sense for a TD that already has been slowly creating a presence with 11 branches only in the Asheville, Foothills and Wilmington markets.

TD already is the ninth-largest bank in the U.S. at $423.65 billion in total assets as of Dec. 31.

If TD is approved to buy First Horizon by federal regulators and shareholders, it would gain $88.76 billion in total assets for a total of $501.89 billion.

Chris Marinac, an analyst with Janney Montgomery Scott, called the proposed deal “a game-changer for other banks across several Southeast and Southwest markets.”

“We find it interesting to consider the large gap between mid-capitalization bank alternatives and the $13 billion price tag for First Horizon.

“TD passed up several other U.S. banks to acquire First Horizon,” which Marinac said could have included the likes of First Citizens Bancshares Inc., F.N.B. Corp., Bank OZK and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

TD would add to a more competitive second tier of super-regional banks behind US Bancorp at $556.41 billion, Truist at $516.78 billion and PNC Financial Service Group at $462.39 billion, according to a Feb. 11 Bankrate.com report.

Each of those banks has made or planned a major acquisition in the past two years.

“First Horizon is a great bank and a terrific strategic fit for TD,” Bharat Masrani, TD’s chief executive, said in a statement on Feb. 28.

“It provides TD with immediate presence and scale in highly attractive adjacent markets in the U.S. with significant opportunity for future growth across the Southeast."

Previous scrutiny



Placing bank transactions under more federal regulatory scrutiny, particularly those at the megadeal level, may have been overshadowed in the expansive executive order issued in July 2021 by President Joe Biden.

However, the inclusion serves as a fulfillment of Biden’s campaign pledge to break away from the pattern of regulators serving as what Warren calls “a rubber stamp” for such deals.

Warren has expressed strongly her concerns that Wells Fargo’s fraudulent customer-account scandal that surfaced in September 2016 came in part from lax regulatory oversight and hasn’t been fully resolved in the five years since.

Warren also criticized federal regulators for how quickly they signed off on BB&T's megadeal for SunTrust.

The White House statement cited Warren’s citation that federal regulators have not formally denied a bank-merger application in more than 15 years. Analysts said regulators typically privately advise banks to withdraw their merger application if it appears it would not be approved.

The White House noted that 70% of U.S. banks have either been purchased or closed since 1980, or about 10,000 altogether.

“Communities of color and rural areas have been disproportionately affected,” according to the statement. “To begin addressing the trend, the order encourages the Justice Department, as well as the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to update guidelines to provide greater scrutiny of mergers.

“It also encourages the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to issue rules allowing customers to download their banking data and take it with them.”

The order calls on Justice and Federal Trade Commission “to enforce the antitrust laws vigorously and recognizes that the law allows them to challenge prior bad mergers that past administrations did not previously challenge.”

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.