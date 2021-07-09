U.S. Tobacco Cooperative files for bankruptcy protection

U.S. Tobacco Cooperative Inc., based in Raleigh, filed this week for federal Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection in the Eastern District of N.C.

The bankruptcy petition, filed Wednesday, lists the cooperative with between $100 million to $500 million in both assets and liabilities. The companies listed between 50 and 99 creditors. Among its listed lenders are Truist Financial Corp. and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Subsidiaries involved in the bankruptcy are Big South Distribution LLC, Franchise Wholesale Co. LLC, King Maker Marketing Inc., Premier Manufacturing Inc. and U.S. Flue-Cured Tobacco Growers Inc. Altogether, the companies have more than 200 employees in 13 U.S. locations.

The cooperative produces U.S. flue-cured tobacco grown by more than 500 member in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

It has a manufacturing plant in Timberlake and leaf storage facility in Fuquay-Varina. It produces consumer tobacco products under brand names of Manitou, 1839, 1st Class, Shield, Traffic, Ultra Buy and Wildhorse, as well as Belmore premium cigars.

