UAW rejects five-year labor contract offer by Volvo Trucks

A five-year labor agreement offered by Volvo Trucks North America has been rejected by 91% of voting employees represented by the United Auto Workers.

The groups announced the results over the weekend. Volvo Trucks is based in Greensboro.

About 2,900 union employees at the New River Valley truck-assembly operations in Duplin, Va., began a strike on April 19 after they said the company “failed to present a substantial offer by the March 16 contract deadline despite a contract extension.”

Production resumed May 3 after a tentative agreement was reached April 30.

UAW Local 2069 said workers would remain on the job. The plant has about 3,300 employees overall.

"We look forward to working with the UAW to resolve whatever the outstanding issues are, and we remain confident that we will be able to reach a mutually beneficial agreement," Franky Marchand, the plant's general manager, said in a statement.

Union employees have said since February that Volvo Trucks has “failed to present a substantial offer by the March 16 contract deadline despite a contract extension.”