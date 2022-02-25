 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNC Charlotte plans online only MBA program
UNC Charlotte said Wednesday its Belk College of Business will launch its first online only MBA program in August.

The new program is being developed by the same faculty who teaches the business school’s Professional MBA program.

The online offerings are focused on three high-tech concentrations: business analytics; digital marketing; and financial technology.

Online MBA courses will be seven and a half weeks long. Typical part-time students will earn an MBA in two to three years.

The 36-credit hour program will include core business courses and concentration courses that focus on many emerging areas in those three sectors.

Core business courses for the online program will begin in August with the concentration in business analytics available in January 2023. Digital marketing and fintech concentrations will begin as early as fall 2023. For more information, go to onlinemba.charlotte.edu.

