UNC student-athletes form NIL deal with Zips Car Wash

UNC's Iron Five Tour

UNC's Armando Bacot answers a fan's question during the Iron Five Barnstorming Tour, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Kernersville. 

 Walt Unks, Journal

Zips Car Wash said Wednesday it has signed four UNC Chapel Hill student-athletes to be among 12 nationally for its Car Wash Convos video series.

The UNC athletes are men’s basketball’s Armando Bacot, women’s basketball Alyssa Ustby, women’s lacrosse Julia Dorsey and men’s golf Austin Greaser. The athletes are participating through their name, image and likeness qualifications.

The video consist of the athletes participating in a ride along during a car wash in which they give a glimpse into their lives off the field as they are interviewed by a high-profile personality with strong ties to UNC.

The universities of Arkansas and Tennessee also have four athletes involved in their respective video series.

Zips has three locations in Greensboro, two in Winston-Salem and one each in Clemmons and High Point.

The student-athletes were sourced by NIL marketplace leader Opendorse on behalf of ZIPS and Learfield, the schools' athletics multimedia rights-holder that has a national relationship with Zips and an office in Winston-Salem.

