Unemployment benefit claims continue on stable path in N.C.

Initial state and federal unemployment claims remain on their recent pattern of nearing or reaching a pandemic daily low on Saturday and a significant rebound the next two days.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Tuesday there were 566 claims filed Saturday, the second lowest daily count behind the 534 filed on May 29.
DES spokesperson Kerry McComber has said DES “generally has lower claims and call volume on Saturdays. It’s the weekend, and the new benefit week begins on Sunday.”
Outside the recent claim drop-offs on Saturdays, daily claims in North Carolina have stabilized in the 1,000 to 3,200 range during May and June.
DES reported there were 1,301 claims filed Friday, 1,753 on Saturday and 1,893 on Sunday.
Altogether, there were 10,932 claims filed over the past seven days, compared with 10,501 over the previous seven-day period.
On May 21, the state crossed the 1.5 million threshold for individuals applying for state and/or federal UI benefits. As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, there had been 1.51 million claims.
About 30% of the 5.03 million North Carolinians in the state’s workforce as of mid-April have filed a state or federal unemployment claim over the past 15 months.
There had been 3.7 million state and federal unemployment claims for the pandemic. Some federal programs require applicants to file additional extended state claims to qualify.
By contrast, the pandemic high for daily claims was 43,297 on Dec. 27. The temporary expiration of federal extended unemployment benefits in late December contributed to the record high.
Benefit payments
North Carolina is at $12.12 billion in initial state and federal UI benefit payments for the pandemic.
Of that amount, regular state benefits are at $1.95 billion, while federal and state extended benefits are at $10.17 billion.
By far the biggest factor in UI benefit payments is the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC) program at $6.64 billion. That represents 54.8% of all UI benefit payments.
When the FPUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26.
Since the resumption, and with the benefit worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $1.76 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
After regular state benefits, the other federal benefit programs providing more than $1 billion in payments has been the pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC) program at $1.44 billion, and the pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) program at $1.13 billion.
After $8.16 billion in overall state and federal unemployment benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, $3.96 billion has been paid since Oct. 1.
On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department listed North Carolina with 162,224 PEUC recipients as of May 15, as well as 1,689 PUA participants as of May 22 and 81,832 continuing claims as of May 15.
Federal benefits dispute
The daily claims have remained stable as the state legislature is moving forward on ending participation in two pivotal federal extended programs.
The programs currently are set to expire Sept. 6.
At least 25 states with Republican governors and/or legislatures, including Georgia, Montana, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, have chosen to discontinue participating in the PEUC and PUA programs, or are considering it.
The common claim is that the $300 weekly benefit is discouraging people from pursuing jobs and re-entering the workforce.
A similar push is being made on Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper by North Carolina’s Republican U.S. senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, as well as several Republican legislative leaders.
On Thursday, the state House approved Senate Bill 116 by a 71-36 vote Thursday. The bill would compel the Cooper administration to withdraw from the programs before Sept. 6.
Since bill sponsors employed the gut-and-replace strategy to SB116, the Senate would have to approve of the House’s changes or reject them.
Political analysts say Cooper is likely to veto the bill if it clears the Senate. Thursday’s 71 yes votes included seven Democrats, leaving it one short of being able to override a Cooper veto.
