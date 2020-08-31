North Carolina is exiting August on a down trend for initial unemployment-insurance claims, with Saturday having the second lowest total for any day since the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security said Monday there were 2,857 initial jobless claims on Saturday, along with 4,157 on Friday and 5,658 on Sunday.
The pandemic low in daily claims has been 2,648 claims on Aug. 15. The highest total of claims during August has been 9,191 on Aug. 17.
North Carolina is nearing the $7.2 billion threshold in paid state and federal unemployment insurance benefits.
How much larger the benefit total gets depends largely on two issues:
- When eligible North Carolinians receive three $300 payments from the federal Lost Wages initiative. The state Commerce Department projects North Carolina would receive up to $321 million from the program.
- Whether the Republican-controlled state legislature is willing to expand one of the nation's most limited UI programs during the next session, which begins at noon Wednesday.
Commerce spokesperson Kerry McComber said Monday it appears the first $300 Lost Wages benefit could be made this week.
The latest DES report has $1.64 billion of the $7.17 billion in UI benefits coming from state resources. The state had $3.85 billion in the state UI Trust Fund when the brunt of the pandemic began to be felt in mid-March.
The bulk of payments, at $4.71 billion, came from the $600 federal weekly UI supplement contained in the pandemic unemployment compensation program. That program began in early April and ran until Congress allowed it to expire July 26 for most recipients.
Since mid-March, 1.26 million North Carolinians have filed a combined 2.22 million state and federal jobless claims.
Some people have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
About 29% of the 4.29 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-July have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
About 70% of claimants, or 874,738, have been approved for benefits, while 27%, or 338,297, were determined to not be eligible.
The left-leaning N.C. Justice Center has said the state's economy has been losing about $350 million each week since the expiration of the $600 federal supplement.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has recommended to Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, that they support legislation during the next legislative session to raise the maximum number of regular state UI benefits from 12 to at least 24 weeks, and the maximum weekly benefit from $350 to $500.
State Republican legislative leaders proposed Friday a $50 a week increase in unemployment insurance benefits to North Carolinians through the end of the year.
However, the increase would only affect new claimants, and not those who have exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state benefits.
The session is expected to focus on how to spend the remaining $552.4 million and $903.9 million in uncommitted federal CARES Act funding. The state was provided with $3.5 billion, much of which was dedicated in late March.
The state's jobless rate was 8.5% in July, up from 7.5% in June, but down from 12.8% in May.
The maximum weekly benefit amount has been $350 since July 2013, when a GOP super-majority lowered it from $535 as part of its strategy for paying off a $2.8 billion debt to the U.S. Labor and Treasury departments.
The average approved North Carolina UI claimant currently receives $278 a week. The extra $50 a week would boost the payment by 18%.
Both Cooper and Berger have said they would support a maximum $400 state regular weekly UI benefit.
The $300 Lost Wages payment has the following eligibility criteria: the claimant must be eligible for at least $100 per week in unemployment benefits from either state or federal UI programs; they must be unemployed or partially unemployed because of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"DES will apply for more funding of benefits as long as the funding remains available and the program remains in place," McComber said.
"People do not have to file a separate claim or application for Lost Wages assistance.
"However, in order for DES to determine eligibility, some people will need to self-certify whether their unemployment or partial unemployment for past weeks is due to disruptions caused by COVID-19."
