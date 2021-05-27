Unemployment benefit claims move closer to pre-pandemic levels in N.C. U.S.

Initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims dropped again in North Carolina last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
North Carolina had 6,102 claims for the week that ended May 22, compared with a revised 7,137 the previous week.
The state remained ranked 22nd in the number of unemployment claim filings in the nation.
By comparison, the state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic has been 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.
The American Rescue Plan Act extended federal UI benefit programs through Sept. 6.
The extended programs include: pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC); pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA); federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC); and mixed earners unemployment compensation (MEUC).
Several states with Republican governors and legislatures, such as Montana, South Carolina and Texas, have chosen to discontinue participating in the PEUC and PUA programs.
A similar push is being made by North Carolina's two Republican U.S. senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, as well as several Republican legislative leaders.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the two programs had paid a combined $2.49 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
U.S. Labor listed North Carolina with 161,980 PEUC recipients as of May 8, as well as 1,930 PUA participants as of May 15 and 82,674 continuing claims as of May 8.
At $6.51 billion, the federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program has represented 54.7% of the $11.9 billion in state and federal funding that’s been provided since mid-March 2020.
When the PUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26.
Since the resumption with the benefit currently worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $1.63 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
After $8.16 billion in overall state and federal unemployment benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been just $3.74 billion since Oct. 1.
Nationally
The national unemployment insurance claims outlook reached its lowest level of the pandemic for the sixth consecutive week at 406,000 for the week that ended May 22, down 8.5% from a revised 444,000 the previous week.
There were 15.8 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of May 8. About 4.09 million workers drew state benefits and 11.71 million received federal benefits.
Mark Hamrick, senior economist analyst with Bankrate.com, said Thursday that the continuing decline in claims nationwide "is a very welcome sign pointing to further healing of the job market."
Hamrick said that "by way of comparison, new claims were below 300,000 before the pandemic ravaged the U.S."
Still, Hamrick said that nearly 16 million Americans remain on some form of unemployment assistance, "pointing to further work to do in the healing department."
Hamrick said the leisure and hospitality sector nationwide remains at a deficit of 2.8 million jobs compared to pre-pandemic levels.
"Some of those workers have found jobs elsewhere, others have moved on, but some will still be eager to get their jobs back as they become available, or when those individuals are ready and able to work," Hamrick said.
