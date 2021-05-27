Unemployment benefit claims move closer to pre-pandemic levels in N.C. U.S.

U.S. Labor listed North Carolina with 161,980 PEUC recipients as of May 8, as well as 1,930 PUA participants as of May 15 and 82,674 continuing claims as of May 8.

At $6.51 billion, the federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program has represented 54.7% of the $11.9 billion in state and federal funding that’s been provided since mid-March 2020.

When the PUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26.

Since the resumption with the benefit currently worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $1.63 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.

After $8.16 billion in overall state and federal unemployment benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been just $3.74 billion since Oct. 1.

Nationally

The national unemployment insurance claims outlook reached its lowest level of the pandemic for the sixth consecutive week at 406,000 for the week that ended May 22, down 8.5% from a revised 444,000 the previous week.