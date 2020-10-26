Unemployment benefit claims reach daily low for COVID-19 pandemic

Meanwhile, two federal unemployment benefits program — pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC) and pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) — are scheduled to expire Dec. 26.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the PEUC program has paid $622.7 million in benefits to North Carolinians since April, while the PUA program has paid $591.9 million.

The largest federal UI program, known as federal pandemic unemployment compensation, is the one that paid a $600 weekly federal supplement from April until Congress allowed it to expire July 26. It has paid $4.79 billion to date.

By comparison, regular state UI payments are at $1.73 billion.

The state had $3.85 billion in the state UI Trust Fund in mid-March. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.

The federal payments include $579.8 million from a projected $716.6 million from six weeks' worth of federal Lost Wages Assistance funding. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Sept. 15 that North Carolina has reached its limit for the program.

Altogether, $8.47 billion in state and federal UI benefits have been paid to North Carolinians since early April.