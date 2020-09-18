Unemployment benefit payments approach $8 billion in NC.

North Carolina is approaching the $8 billion mark in paid state and federal unemployment insurance benefits, the N.C. Division of Employment Security said Friday.

Altogether, unemployed and furloughed claimants have received $7.96 billion in state and federal benefits.

About $4.76 billion came from the weekly $600 federal supplement paid from mid-April until Congress allowed it to expire July 26. The state also said it has received "clarifying information" from the U.S. Labor Department about how to pay the $50 per week increase in regular state unemployment benefits.

The Division of Employment Security said it is "working to reprogram and test its system to determine eligibility and issue the increased payments."

House Bill 1105, the state's third round of COVID-19 relief legislation, was passed by the Republican controlled legislature Sept. 3 and signed into law by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on Sept. 4.

Unemployment insurance benefits are drawn mostly by individuals who lost their jobs through no fault of their own. The extra $50 benefit is scheduled to be paid from the week that ended Sept. 5 through the week that ends Dec. 26.