Unemployment benefit payments in N.C. exceeds $8 billion; state has 10-week high in daily initial claims Sunday

North Carolina has reached the $8 billion mark in paid state and federal unemployment insurance benefits, the N.C. Division of Employment Security said Monday.
Meanwhile, the number of initial daily state and federal UI claims hit a 2½-month high of 11,583 on Sunday.
The last time daily initial UI claims were higher was 14,594 on July 9. The daily filing peak was 34,706 on March 30.
Altogether, unemployed and furloughed claimants have received $8.02 billion in state and federal benefits.
About $4.76 billion came from the weekly $600 federal supplement paid from mid-April until Congress allowed it to expire July 26.
DES said Friday it has received "clarifying information" from the U.S. Labor Department about how to pay the $50 per week increase in regular state unemployment benefits. It said it is "working to reprogram and test its system to determine eligibility and issue the increased payments."
House Bill 1105, the state's third round of COVID-19 relief legislation, was passed by the Republican-controlled legislature Sept. 3 and signed into law by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on Sept. 4.
Unemployment insurance benefits are drawn mostly by individuals who lost their jobs through no fault of their own. The extra $50 benefit is scheduled to be paid from the week that ended Sept. 5 through the week that ends Dec. 26.
Recipients will only be new claimants of regular state UI benefits and those who have not exhausted 12 weeks of regular state benefits during a 12-month period.
The maximum weekly benefit became $350 in July 2013, when a GOP legislative super-majority lowered it from $535 as part of a strategy for paying off a $2.8 billion debt to the U.S. Labor and Treasury departments.
The average approved North Carolina unemployment claimant currently receives $278 a week in regular state benefits. The extra $50 a week would boost the payment by 18%.
Because the state provides a maximum of 12 weeks of regular unemployment benefits, eligible recipients will gain at most an extra $600.
Lost Wages update
DES said that, as of 11 a.m. Monday, it had paid $559.8 million of an estimated $716.6 million that would cover six weeks' worth of federal Lost Wages Assistance funding.
The Lost Wages program, created by an executive order from President Donald Trump, is a short-term replacement for the $600 weekly unemployment supplement that was available from mid-April until July 26.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday that North Carolina has reached its limit for the program. North Carolina is one of seven states that have or will exhaust their Lost Wages subsidies by the end of next week.
The program uses $44 billion in FEMA money. Lost Wages recipients in N.C were paid the $300 per week supplement for Aug. 1, Aug. 8 and Aug. 15 in a lump sum.
DES said benefits for the weeks ending Aug. 29 and Sept. 5 began being paid Wednesday. They will total $117.1 million for the week of Aug. 29 and $106.5 million for the week of Sept. 5.
Benefits update
The latest DES report has $1.68 billion, or 22%, in unemployment benefits coming from state resources.
The state had $3.85 billion in the state Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund in mid-March.
Legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remains in the fund. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.
About 69% of claimants, or 893,220, have been approved for benefits, while 28%, or 364,292, were determined to not be eligible.
Since mid-March, 1.29 million North Carolinians have filed a combined 2.37 million state and federal jobless claims.
Some people have been required to file a second claim — after being deemed ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
About 30% of the 4.26 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-August have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
The left-leaning N.C. Justice Center has said the state's economy has been losing about $350 million each week since the expiration of the $600 federal supplement.
