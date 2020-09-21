Unemployment benefit payments in N.C. exceeds $8 billion; state has 10-week high in daily initial claims Sunday

Recipients will only be new claimants of regular state UI benefits and those who have not exhausted 12 weeks of regular state benefits during a 12-month period.

The maximum weekly benefit became $350 in July 2013, when a GOP legislative super-majority lowered it from $535 as part of a strategy for paying off a $2.8 billion debt to the U.S. Labor and Treasury departments.

The average approved North Carolina unemployment claimant currently receives $278 a week in regular state benefits. The extra $50 a week would boost the payment by 18%.

Because the state provides a maximum of 12 weeks of regular unemployment benefits, eligible recipients will gain at most an extra $600.

Lost Wages update

DES said that, as of 11 a.m. Monday, it had paid $559.8 million of an estimated $716.6 million that would cover six weeks' worth of federal Lost Wages Assistance funding.

The Lost Wages program, created by an executive order from President Donald Trump, is a short-term replacement for the $600 weekly unemployment supplement that was available from mid-April until July 26.