Unemployment benefit payments surpass $8.3 billion in N.C.

The extra benefit is scheduled to be paid from the week that ended Sept. 5 through the week that ends Dec. 26. Payments would be made retroactively to the week that ended Sept. 5.

Claimants whose regular state benefits have exhausted after Sept. 6 are eligible as well as those who are receiving federal pandemic unemployment assistance and filed their initial claim for those benefits after Sept. 6.

Many N.C. unemployment claimants have exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state benefits and subsequently begun a 13-week federal extended pandemic program. The 13-week program is federally paid, but at regular state benefit levels.

Others were transferred from the 13-week federal program to another federal unemployment insurance program with a shorter duration.

That program, known as federal extended benefits, shifted Saturday from lasting up to 9½ weeks to up to six weeks for those newly eligible for the benefits. The number of weeks is decreasing because the state's jobless rate dropped from 8.5% in July to 6.5% in August.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the extended benefits program had paid out $68.9 million — the smallest amount of the six state and federal benefits programs.