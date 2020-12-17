Unemployment claims dip in N.C. as three benefit programs near expiration

Initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims in North Carolina dropped modestly last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
The state had 8,765 claims for the week that ended Dec. 12, down 11.9% from a revised 9,950 the previous week.
North Carolina was ranked 23rd for unemployment claim filings in the nation last week. The state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28.
Nationwide, 885,000 initial claims were filed last week, down 2.5% from a revised 908,000 the previous week.
There were 20.65 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of Nov. 28, up from 19.04 million as of Nov. 21. The breakdown is 6.6 million workers drawing state benefits and 14.05 million federal benefits.
"The record numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths have only raised the risks facing the economy over the next several months," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate.com.
Gus Faucher, senior economist with PNC Financial Services Group, said the U.S. job market "is set to further weaken into the new year as states and municipalities impose additional restrictions on economic activity to contain the pandemic."
COVID-19 relief and stimulus packages being debated in Congress appear likely to offer s $300 federal extended UI weekly benefit for an undetermined number of weeks, and a one-time $500 to $600 per individual stimulus payment.
"We remain hopeful that elected officials in Washington are moving closer to acknowledging the grim reality of the situation and moving to legislative action," Hamrick said.
Benefits update
The federal PEUC (pandemic emergency unemployment compensation) and PUA (pandemic unemployment assistance) programs are scheduled to expire Dec. 26 unless extended by Congress during the upcoming lame-duck session.
PUA benefits are primarily for independent contractors, self-employed people and people with short work histories who became unemployed because of COVID-19. It is available for people who have to be at home to care for a child whose school has closed because of the virus.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the PEUC program had paid $718 million in benefits to North Carolinians, while the PUA program has paid $744.3 million.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security said about 47,000 North Carolinians would be affected by the expiration of those programs.
DES began reporting Oct. 23 the statewide totals from the temporary $50 increase in regular state UI payments.
Payments were at $116.9 million as of 10 a.m. Thursday. The increase is estimated by DES to benefit between 15% and 20% of current UI claimants. The extra benefit is scheduled to be paid through the week that ends Dec. 26.
Currently, North Carolinians can draw up to 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits over a 12-month period. The number of weeks will expand to 16 for new claimants in January, under a sliding scale in the state's unemployment benefits law.
Regular state UI payments are at $1.79 billion, with only about $97 million being paid out since Oct. 1.
Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits well before Oct. 1.
The state had $3.85 billion in the state UI Trust Fund in mid-March. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.
The current federal extended benefits program has paid out $184.2 million overall. Those payments were reduced on Oct. 10, going from up to 9½ weeks to up to six weeks.
The federal payments include $588.9 million from a projected $716.6 million from six weeks' worth of federal Lost Wages Assistance funding. There have been just $18.4 million in payments since Oct. 1.
The largest federal UI program — the federal $600 weekly benefit supplement — was allowed to expire by Congress on July 26. That program has paid $4.83 billion.
Overall, there has been $8.97 billion in state and federal UI benefit payments to unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians during the pandemic.
After $8.16 billion in state and federal UI benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been just $810 million since Oct. 1.
DES reported there were 5,292 UI claims filed Wednesday.
By comparison, the daily filing peak was 34,706 on March 30.
Altogether, there have been 2.93 million state and federal UI claims during the pandemic.
Of those, 1.38 million are claims for regular state unemployment insurance benefits. Some federal programs require filing additional state claims.
About 31% of the 4.35 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-October have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
