Unemployment claims dip in N.C. as three benefit programs near expiration

Currently, North Carolinians can draw up to 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits over a 12-month period. The number of weeks will expand to 16 for new claimants in January, under a sliding scale in the state's unemployment benefits law.

Regular state UI payments are at $1.79 billion, with only about $97 million being paid out since Oct. 1.

Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits well before Oct. 1.

The state had $3.85 billion in the state UI Trust Fund in mid-March. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.

The current federal extended benefits program has paid out $184.2 million overall. Those payments were reduced on Oct. 10, going from up to 9½ weeks to up to six weeks.

The federal payments include $588.9 million from a projected $716.6 million from six weeks' worth of federal Lost Wages Assistance funding. There have been just $18.4 million in payments since Oct. 1.

The largest federal UI program — the federal $600 weekly benefit supplement — was allowed to expire by Congress on July 26. That program has paid $4.83 billion.