Unemployment claims in N.C. continue to remain stable

Initial state and federal unemployment claims are continuing on their recent pattern of nearing or reaching a pandemic daily low on Saturday and a significant rebound the next two days.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Tuesday there were 574 claims filed Saturday — the third lowest daily count for the pandemic behind 534 claims on May 29 and 566 claims on June 5.
DES spokesperson Kerry McComber has said DES “generally has lower claims and call volume on Saturdays. It’s the weekend, and the new benefit week begins on Sunday.”
DES reported there also were 877 claims on Friday, 1,706 on Sunday and 1,907 on Monday.
Outside the recent claim drop-offs on Saturdays, daily claims in North Carolina have stabilized in the 1,000-to-3,200 range during May and June.
Altogether, there were 9,160 claims filed over the past seven days, compared with 9,609 over the previous seven-day period.
North Carolina is at 3.71 million state and federal unemployment claims for the pandemic. There have been 1.51 million individual claims.
Some federal programs require applicants to file additional extended state claims to qualify.
About 30% of the 5.03 million North Carolinians in the state’s workforce as of mid-April have filed a state or federal unemployment claim over the past 15 months.
The pandemic high for daily claims was 43,297 on Dec. 27. The temporary expiration of federal extended unemployment benefits in late December contributed to the record high.
Benefit payments
North Carolina is at $12.22 billion in initial state and federal UI benefit payments for the pandemic.
Of that amount, regular state benefits are at $1.96 billion, while federal and state extended benefits are at $10.26 billion.
By far the biggest factor in UI benefit payments is the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC) program at $6.7 billion. That represents about 55% of all UI benefit payments.
When the FPUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26.
Since the resumption, and with the benefit worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $1.82 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
After regular state benefits, the other federal benefit programs providing more than $1 billion in payments has been the pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC) program at $1.46 billion, and the pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) program at $1.13 billion.
After $8.16 billion in overall state and federal unemployment benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, $4.06 billion has been paid since Oct. 1.
On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department listed North Carolina with 161,225 PEUC recipients as of May 22, as well as 1,505 PUA participants as of May 29 and 81,061 continuing claims as of May 22.
Return to work push
All 26 states with Republican governors and legislatures, including Georgia, Montana, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas, have chosen to discontinue participating in the PEUC and PUA programs or are considering it.
Those benefits ended Saturday in Alaska, Iowa, Mississippi and Missouri. According to think tank The Century Foundation, those four states have turned down a combined $1.8 billion in remaining federal UI benefits.
A similar push is being made on Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper by North Carolina’s Republican U.S. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, as well as several Republican legislative leaders.
The N.C. House approved June 3 by a 71-36 vote Senate Bill 116, which would compel the Cooper administration to withdraw from the programs before Sept. 6.
On Monday, the Senate voted 47-0 to reject the House's gut-and-replacement legislation. It is unclear whether there will be a concurrence committee formed in an attempt to reach a compromise on the legislation.
Political analysts say Cooper is likely to veto the bill if it clears the Senate.
With 71 yes votes, which includes seven Democrats, it was one vote short of being able to override a Cooper veto.
