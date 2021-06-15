Unemployment claims in N.C. continue to remain stable

On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department listed North Carolina with 161,225 PEUC recipients as of May 22, as well as 1,505 PUA participants as of May 29 and 81,061 continuing claims as of May 22.

Return to work push

All 26 states with Republican governors and legislatures, including Georgia, Montana, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas, have chosen to discontinue participating in the PEUC and PUA programs or are considering it.

Those benefits ended Saturday in Alaska, Iowa, Mississippi and Missouri. According to think tank The Century Foundation, those four states have turned down a combined $1.8 billion in remaining federal UI benefits.

A similar push is being made on Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper by North Carolina’s Republican U.S. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, as well as several Republican legislative leaders.

The N.C. House approved June 3 by a 71-36 vote Senate Bill 116, which would compel the Cooper administration to withdraw from the programs before Sept. 6.

On Monday, the Senate voted 47-0 to reject the House's gut-and-replacement legislation. It is unclear whether there will be a concurrence committee formed in an attempt to reach a compromise on the legislation.