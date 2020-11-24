Unemployment claims in N.C. pass 2.8 million mark for pandemic

North Carolina is at the $8.76 billion mark for state and federal UI payments during the pandemic.

The payments feature two state and five federal programs, of which the largest — the federal $600 weekly benefit supplement — was allowed to expire by Congress on July 26. That program paid $4.81 billion.

Of the remaining six programs, four remain active on a daily basis, while the other two have had payments slow drastically in recent weeks.

DES began reporting Oct. 23 the statewide totals from the temporary $50 increase in regular state UI payments.

The payment comes from what is known as the increased benefit amount (IBA) program. Payments were at $87.3 million as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. The increase is estimated by DES to benefit between 15% and 20% of current UI claimants.

The extra benefit is scheduled to be paid through the week that ends Dec. 26. The average N.C. unemployment claimant received $278 a week in regular state benefits, so the extra $50 a week boosts the payment by 18%.

The federal PECU (pandemic emergency unemployment compensation) and PUA (pandemic unemployment assistance) programs are scheduled to expire Dec. 26 unless extended by Congress during the upcoming lame-duck session.