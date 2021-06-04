Unemployment claims remain on stable path in N.C.

Daily initial unemployment benefit claims remained stable this week in North Carolina as the state House moved forward on ending participation in two pivotal federal extended programs.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Friday that 1,587 claims were filed Thursday, along with 1,709 on Wednesday and 2,213 on Tuesday.
Altogether, there were 10,501 claims filed over the past seven days, compared with 10,425 over the previous seven-day period.
On May 21, the state crossed the 1.5 million threshold for individuals applying for state and/or federal UI benefits. As of 10 a.m. Friday, there have been 1.51 million claims.
About 30% of the 5.03 million North Carolinians in the state’s workforce as of mid-April have filed a state or federal unemployment claim over the past 15 months.
There had been 3.69 million state and federal unemployment claims for the pandemic. Some federal programs require applicants to file additional extended state claims to qualify.
By contrast, the pandemic high for daily claims was 43,297 on Dec. 27. The temporary expiration of federal extended unemployment benefits in late December contributed to the record high.
Benefit payments
North Carolina is at $12.03 billion in initial state and federal UI benefit payments for the pandemic.
Of that amount, regular state benefits are at $1.95 billion, while federal and state extended benefits are at $10.08 billion.
By far the biggest factor in UI benefit payments is the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC) program at $6.59 billion as of 10 a.m. Friday. That represents 54.7% of all UI benefit payments.
When the FPUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26. The program temporarily expired in December.
Since the resumption, and the benefit worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $1.64 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
After regular state benefits, the other federal benefit program providing more than $1 billion in payments has been the pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC) program at $1.41 billion, and the pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) program at $1.12 billion.
After $8.16 billion in overall state and federal unemployment benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been $3.87 billion since Oct. 1.
The latest Democratic-sponsored COVID-19 relief bill, which President Joe Biden signed into law March 11, extended the federal PUA and PEUC programs through at least Sept. 6.
On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department listed North Carolina with 162,224 PEUC recipients as of May 15, as well as 1,689 PUA participants as of May 22 and 81,832 continuing claims as of May 15.
Federal benefits dispute
At least 25 states with Republican governors and/or legislatures, including Georgia, Montana, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, have chosen to discontinue participating in the PEUC and PUA programs, or are considering it.
The programs currently are set to expire Sept. 6.
A similar push is being made on Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper by North Carolina’s Republican U.S. senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, as well as several Republican legislative leaders.
The state House approved Senate Bill 116 by a 71-36 vote Thursday.
The bill would compel the Cooper administration to withdraw from the programs before Sept. 6.
Since bill sponsors employed the gut-and-replace strategy to SB116, the Senate would have to approve of the House’s changes or reject them.
“While workers are being incentivized by the federal government to stay home, many business owners have cited the additional $300 per-week federal unemployment benefits as a prime reason why they can’t hire," said House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland.
“The bottom line is if we want to truly get our economy back on track and thriving again, we cannot continue punishing businesses in the name of helping individuals."
“We need a more holistic approach.”
Political analysts say Cooper is likely to veto the bill if it clears the Senate.
Thursday’s 71 yes votes included seven Democrats, leaving it one short of being able to override a Cooper veto.
Patrick McHugh, research manager with the left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center, said that "there are more people looking for work in most North Carolina communities than before COVID-19."
"We need to really focus on knocking down the barriers keeping people from accessing jobs.
“A lot of people need supports, like access to child care or training, for the new jobs that are being created.”
Moore agreed Thursday to transfer $250 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act child-care block grant funding to the N.C. Division of Child Development and Early Education “to be used for subsidized child care for eligible children.”
Some Democrats claimed during Thursday's floor debate that Moore is redirecting the federal child-care funds from other pressing needs.
Other Democrats pointed out that every Republican member of the N.C. congressional delegation voted against the American Rescue Plan Act, but now state GOP legislators want to take credit for the funding.
