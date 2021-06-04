Unemployment claims remain on stable path in N.C.

“The bottom line is if we want to truly get our economy back on track and thriving again, we cannot continue punishing businesses in the name of helping individuals."

“We need a more holistic approach.”

Political analysts say Cooper is likely to veto the bill if it clears the Senate.

Thursday’s 71 yes votes included seven Democrats, leaving it one short of being able to override a Cooper veto.

Patrick McHugh, research manager with the left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center, said that "there are more people looking for work in most North Carolina communities than before COVID-19."

"We need to really focus on knocking down the barriers keeping people from accessing jobs.

“A lot of people need supports, like access to child care or training, for the new jobs that are being created.”

Moore agreed Thursday to transfer $250 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act child-care block grant funding to the N.C. Division of Child Development and Early Education “to be used for subsidized child care for eligible children.”