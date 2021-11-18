Unemployment claims rise slightly for third consecutive week in N.C.

The latest total represents the lowest weekly claims count for the pandemic.

There were 3.18 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of Oct. 23, up 24% from Oct. 23, but down 71.7% from 11.25 million as of Sept. 4.

About 2.12 million workers drew state benefits and 1.06 million received federal benefits, mostly extended benefits that have ended for North Carolinians.

Gus Faucher, chief economist with PNC Financial Services Group, said Thursday that nationally "labor force participation barely budged in September and October after the expiration" of the federal pandemic benefits.

"Demand for labor is very strong and workers are in short supply, so layoffs are very low right now. Those workers who do find themselves unemployed can quickly find new jobs."

However, Faucher cautioned that job growth in 2022 could be weaker than expected if these potential workers are slow to return to the labor force.

Greg McBride, chief financial economist analyst for Bankrate.com, said Thursday that "employers having difficulty finding workers are holding on tight to their current rosters, as evidenced by the consistent declines in new unemployment claim filings.”

“With 10.4 million open jobs, and the highest number of job quits ever, workers have more sway than in recent memory to negotiate pay and hours.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.