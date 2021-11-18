Unemployment claims rise slightly for third consecutive week in N.C.

North Carolina had a modest uptick in initial unemployment-insurance claims for the third consecutive week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
There was a 2.9% increase to 4,248 for the week that ended Nov. 13, compared with a revised 4,127 for the week that ended Nov. 6. There was a 7.2% increase from the Oct. 30 report to the Nov. 6 report.
With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available currently for North Carolinians, the totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.
The state was 16th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up one spot from last week.
North Carolinians determined currently to be eligible for regular state UI benefits can draw up to 13 weeks — the lowest level offered by any state — that provide a maximum weekly benefit of $350, although the average claimant receives about $235.
By comparison, the state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the pandemic was 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.
As of Sept. 5, nearly 178,000 jobless North Carolinians no longer received the $300 in weekly federal benefits.
U.S. Labor listed 21,616 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Nov. 6, down from 25,192 from the previous week.
Once the 13 regular state benefit weeks run out, N.C. claimants have to wait another 39 weeks before they can file again.
The $300 per week extended federal UI payments kept some potential employees on the sidelines since they made more from not working than in a minimum- to low-wage job.
The expiration of federal jobless benefits on Sept. 4 did not result — as projected for months by federal and state Republican lawmakers — in a wave of unemployed North Carolinians returning to the state’s workforce during September.
Rather, there was just a net gain of 10,423 North Carolinians into the labor force from August, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Oct. 22. That’s compared with a net gain of 11,761 from July to August.
According to N.C. State economics professor Michael Walden, about 90,000 North Carolinians remain out of the labor force compared with March 2000 — when the economic brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be experienced.
Meanwhile, the state’s jobless rate dipped to a pandemic low of 4.2% for September, down from 4.3% for August. It is just 0.3 percentage points above the 3.9% rate of March 2020.
Nationally
National UI claims dropped by 1,000 to 268,000 for the week that ended Nov. 13.
The latest total represents the lowest weekly claims count for the pandemic.
There were 3.18 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of Oct. 23, up 24% from Oct. 23, but down 71.7% from 11.25 million as of Sept. 4.
About 2.12 million workers drew state benefits and 1.06 million received federal benefits, mostly extended benefits that have ended for North Carolinians.
Gus Faucher, chief economist with PNC Financial Services Group, said Thursday that nationally "labor force participation barely budged in September and October after the expiration" of the federal pandemic benefits.
"Demand for labor is very strong and workers are in short supply, so layoffs are very low right now. Those workers who do find themselves unemployed can quickly find new jobs."
However, Faucher cautioned that job growth in 2022 could be weaker than expected if these potential workers are slow to return to the labor force.
Greg McBride, chief financial economist analyst for Bankrate.com, said Thursday that "employers having difficulty finding workers are holding on tight to their current rosters, as evidenced by the consistent declines in new unemployment claim filings.”
“With 10.4 million open jobs, and the highest number of job quits ever, workers have more sway than in recent memory to negotiate pay and hours.”
