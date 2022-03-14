Unemployment claims totaling $438 million weren’t paid quickly enough, NC auditors find

The state Auditor’s Office said Monday that $438 million in state and federal unemployment benefits were not paid in a timely manner by the N.C. Division of Employment Security for the first 12 months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The findings and conclusions in the 52-page report did not come as a surprise given the division was short-handed and overwhelmed by the surge in initial unemployment claims, particularly in the March-May 2020 period.
The state’s unemployment rate went from 3.6% in February 2020 to 13.5% in April 2020, which represented the highest monthly level since the early 1970s.
Altogether, the division was found to not have made $438 million in UI benefits in a timely manner from Jan. 1, 2020, through March 31, 2021. That affected 1.47 million claims.
During that same period, the division paid $11.6 billion overall, so the $438 million represented 3.8% of those payments.
The main determinations in the report are that: the division’s unemployment claim process is not designed to make payments timely; management did not monitor payment timeliness; and the division was not prepared for economic downturns “that will inevitably occur.”
Commerce secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said in a statement accompanying the audit that she agreed with the auditors’ assessments.
Sanders said the division has taken steps to resolve the payment timeliness issues to prepare for future overwhelming demand for claims processing.
Wave of claims
From March 2020 through March 2021, the division received about 3.5 million unemployment assistance claims from about 1.5 million claimants.
Some individuals were required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
Before the pandemic, initial weekly state UI claims typically were in the low four-figure range.
According to the audit, federal labor regulations require states to ensure that at least 87% of first benefit payments are issued to unemployment insurance claimants within 14 days in states with a waiting period of one week, such as North Carolina.
In response to the pandemic, the 14-day requirement was waived for weeks ending April 4, 2020, through Sept. 4, 2021.
“However, the requirement to ensure that at least 87% of first benefit payments were issued within 14 days was not waived,” according to the report.
For examples, state initial UI benefits were paid within the 14-day period about 74% of the time. Some federal extended benefit programs ranged in meeting the timeliness standards from 11% to 90%.
Auditors determined that the division’s “timeliness of first unemployment benefit payments has not met the federal timeliness standard for the last 10 years (nine of which were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic).”
Auditors made several recommendations to improve the UI claims and payments processes, all aimed at making the process for filing claims quicker. Among the recommendations, is that DES should review its benefits claims process and create a comprehensive plan for major economic downturns.
Sanders said the division learned from the initial claims processing delays and implemented procedures to rapidly hire and train vendors and contractors for additional call-center staffing during a severe economic downturn, as well as reassign division workers to process claims.
Sanders said part of the delay was caused by increased levels of fraudulent UI claims and the time it took to adapt to new federal anti-fraud requirements.
Sanders said the payment delays “magnified the importance of the division modernizing its claims system before the next downturn to be able to process large volumes of claims more quickly.”
The filing crunch forced the division to hire additional staff to handle claims processing, as well as the May 2020 resignation of the division’s assistant Lockhart Taylor in the aftermath of bipartisan criticism from state legislators.
Taylor became the public face of the state’s unemployment insurance benefits system once the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be felt in mid-March 2020.
He made numerous appearances during Cooper’s press events and before several legislative working groups addressing the pandemic.
At the time of Taylor’s resignation, there were 368,000 initial UI claims that had not been processed.
DES’ overall sluggish response to the crisis during March and April — particularly as individuals waited hours on the phone or for days trying to complete their online claim — drew bipartisan criticism from legislators.
It eventually became a source of frustration for Gov. Roy Cooper even as Taylor oversaw increases in DES and contract staff to handle the waves of claims.
‘Confirms what we already knew’
Rep. Lee Zachary, R-Yadkin, who has western Forsyth County in his district, said the auditor’s report “just confirms what we already knew.”
“The division was overwhelmed and not able to recover for months. Citizens who clearly qualified were being denied or their payments delayed. It was a debacle.”
Although Zachary said that while the division “was just not prepared for such a large number of applications, but in all fairness, many of our systems — state, federal and local — were not prepared for the pandemic and why should they have been.
“Being prepared cost money, tax dollars. Generally we, as a society, try to plan ahead, but just can’t afford to keep all systems battle ready.”
Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, also said the audit results were not surprising considering her legislative office “has handled hundreds of constituent complaints about access to unemployment benefits, some still outstanding.”
“It’s been extraordinarily frustrating for North Carolinians who faced extreme financial hardship through no fault of their own.
“That said, I don’t think any of us could have anticipated the impact the pandemic had on our economy,” Harrison said. “I think the agency was overwhelmed and in time established a system that was more responsive.
“Hopefully, we will be in better shape for any similar events in the future.”
336-727-7376