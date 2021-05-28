Unemployment claims trickling down statewide

Initial state and federal unemployment-insurance benefit claims trickled down statewide, according to the latest N.C. Division of Employment Security report released Friday.
As North Carolina nears $12 billion in benefit payments for the COVID-19 pandemic, there were 1,944 claims filed Tuesday, along with 1,834 for Wednesday and 1,565 for Thursday.
A pandemic daily low of 740 claims were filed Saturday. It was the fourth consecutive Saturday that has yielded a daily low.
Kerry McComber, a spokesperson for the N.C. Division of Employment Security, said DES “generally has lower claims and call volume on Saturdays. It’s the weekend, and the new benefit week begins on Sunday.”
Outside the recent claim drop-offs on Saturdays, daily claims in North Carolina have stabilized in the 1,500 to 3,200 range during May.
Altogether, there were 12,308 claims filed over the past seven days, compared with 12,582 over the previous seven-day period.
On May 21, the state crossed the 1.5 million threshold for individuals applying for state and/or federal UI benefits.
About 30% of the 5.03 million North Carolinians in the state’s workforce as of mid-April have filed a state or federal unemployment claim over the past 14 months.
There had been 3.68 million state and federal unemployment claims for the pandemic as of 9:30 a.m. Friday. Some federal programs require applicants to file additional extended state claims to qualify.
By contrast, the pandemic high for daily claims was 43,297 on Dec. 27. The temporary expiration of federal extended unemployment benefits in late December contributed to the record high.
At $6.52 billion, the federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program has represented 54.7% of the $11.92 billion in state and federal funding that’s been provided since mid-March 2020.
When the PUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26.
Since the resumption with the benefit currently worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $1.64 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
After $8.16 billion in overall state and federal unemployment benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been just $3.76 billion since Oct. 1.
Federal benefits dispute
The latest Democratic-sponsored COVID-19 relief bill, which President Joe Biden signed into law March 11, extended the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs through at least Sept. 6.
As of 9:30 a.m. Friday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $2.49 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department listed North Carolina with 161,980 PEUC recipients as of May 8, as well as 1,930 PUA participants as of May 15 and 82,674 continuing claims as of May 8.
The extended programs include: pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC); pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA); federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC); and mixed earners unemployment compensation (MEUC).
Several states with Republican governors and legislatures, such as Montana, South Carolina and Texas, have chosen to discontinue participating in the PEUC and PUA programs.
A similar push is being made by North Carolina’s two Republican U.S. senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, as well as several Republican legislative leaders.
Regular state unemployment payments were at $1.94 billion, with just about $230 million being paid out since Oct. 1.
Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians began exhausting their 12 weeks of regular state unemployment benefits in June 2020 and well before Oct. 1.
The state had $3.85 billion in its Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund in mid-March 2020. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill in 2020 added $87 million.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Feb. 4 that the fund contained $2.59 billion, and that he supports drawing down additional money from the fund.
"Many of the factors that sidelined workers earlier in the recovery are changing to contribute to fast job gains in the rest of 2021," said Bill Adams, senior economist with PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
"The pandemic is coming under control in the U.S., assuaging health fears. Child-care services are getting back to normal, allowing caregivers to return to the workforce."
Adams cautioned, however, "it will be slower going to get the 8.2 million workers who were still sidelined in April 2021 back into jobs than it was to send workers home in early 2020."
336-727-7376