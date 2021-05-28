Unemployment claims trickling down statewide

As of 9:30 a.m. Friday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $2.49 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.

On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department listed North Carolina with 161,980 PEUC recipients as of May 8, as well as 1,930 PUA participants as of May 15 and 82,674 continuing claims as of May 8.

The extended programs include: pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC); pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA); federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC); and mixed earners unemployment compensation (MEUC).

Several states with Republican governors and legislatures, such as Montana, South Carolina and Texas, have chosen to discontinue participating in the PEUC and PUA programs.

A similar push is being made by North Carolina’s two Republican U.S. senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, as well as several Republican legislative leaders.

Regular state unemployment payments were at $1.94 billion, with just about $230 million being paid out since Oct. 1.

Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians began exhausting their 12 weeks of regular state unemployment benefits in June 2020 and well before Oct. 1.